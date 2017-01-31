Pure Water Technology Expands to Cincinnati, OH

“If you haven’t thought about the quality of your water, it may be time to start. Our product filters out contaminants, including lead, to NSF/ANSI standards and we are proud to serve truly pure water to our customers."

Pure Water Technology - PHSI®, the leading manufacturer and supplier of point-of-use water coolers and beverage products for businesses, is excited to announce the launch of a new branch location in Cincinnati, OH. The new branch, located at 4548 Cornell Road in Blue Ash, offers the Greater Cincinnati area a range of purified water coolers for the workplace. Pure Water Technology currently operates in over 45 states across the U.S.

“We chose Cincinnati for so many reasons,” Director of Marketing, Alissa Calomino said. “Our analyses showed strong economic growth, a robust talent pool and a favorable business mix. These key components all attracted Pure Water Technology to this market. It was important to us to hire locally for all positions from the branch manager to the sales team and service technicians. Their level of motivation and professionalism has been above and beyond. I am sure we are well-poised for success.”

Our office will be home to a branch manager, account executives as well as certified service technicians. It will carry the full lineup of Pure Water Technology product including the 3i[+], 3i, 2i and coffee brewers. Pure Water Technology’s systems tap directly into an existing potable water line, filtering the freshest water right at the point of consumption. The 5 stage filtration technology greatly reduces risk of water contaminants while antibacterial qualities like Activated Oxygen and Clean Touch panels keep the system clean from external contaminants.

“We are very excited about our latest strategic expansion into the Greater Cincinnati Area and the opportunity to provide our truly unique and healthy service offering to businesses throughout the Tri-State,” commented Devin Listerman, Senior Vice President of Pure Water Technology. “Our state-of-the-art water purification units deliver the purest, freshest and best tasting drinking water to folks all over the U.S. and to business of all sizes. You will no longer have to get your water out of a plastic jug down the hall or require your employees to lift heavy bottles just to stay hydrated.”

Water quality has become a hot topic on the national stage over the last few years. Beginning in Flint, MI, water quality scrutiny extended to the entire country after a USA Today article “identified almost 2,000 additional water systems spanning all 50 states where testing has shown excessive levels of lead contamination over the past four years.” “If you haven’t thought about the quality of your water,” says Pure Water Technology CEO, Bob Tangredi, “it may be time to start. Our product filters out contaminants, including lead, to NSF/ANSI standards and we are proud to serve truly pure water to our customers. This means great taste, sure, but also so much more.”

Pure Water Technology is committed to working with local businesses, government, and community organizations to enhance access to clean, purified water and promote community in Cincinnati.

For more information about Pure Water Technology or products, contact acalomino(at)purehealthsolutions(dot)com.

About Pure Water Technology®

PHSI® Pure Water Technology, a bottleless water cooler supplier, manufactures state-of-the-art water purifiers for the workplace. Our multi-stage water filtration system represents the best-in-class bottleless water cooler alternative: superb drinking water, improved sustainability and immediate cost savings for most commercial applications, from the office to manufacturing to retail.

PHSI® solutions deliver pH balanced and electrolyte charged water, which has proven to be an extremely effective antioxidant. Boosting the body’s antioxidant levels has been linked to higher energy, anti-aging effects and disease-inhibiting properties. We are passionate about our customers experiencing the taste of pure water.