ERASE Racism President To Speak About Fighting Racism in 2017

V. Elaine Gross, ERASE Racism President, will deliver an address entitled “Race Trekking 2017 – Not a Walk in the Park” during Reconstructionist Synagogue of North Shore’s Shabbat evening service on January 13, 2017.

Ms. Gross will reflect on fighting structural racism on Long Island in 2017. When asked about the topic of her address, Ms. Gross explained, “The journey of understanding race in America and addressing racial inequalities is arduous. Racism is persistent,” adding “Only we, the people, can ensure that it does not prevail. This talk will focus on what we can all do to overcome racism.”

Event Details

Date: Friday, January 13, 2017

Time: During 8:00 p.m. Shabbat evening service.

Location: 1001 Plandome Road, Manhasset 11030

Cost: The event is open to the public at no cost.

RSVP: Please confirm your participation by calling Sherley Cherenfant at ERASE Racism's office (516-921-4863).

About ERASE Racism: ERASE Racism is a regional, nonprofit civil rights organization, founded in 2001 and based on Long Island, New York. It leads public policy advocacy campaigns and related initiatives to promote racial equity in areas, such as public school education, housing, and community development. It engages in a variety of research, education and consulting activities to address institutional and structural racism.

ERASE Racism achieves its objectives through utilizing research; educating the public; policy advocacy; legal actions; and civic engagement of Long Island leaders, community organizations, and community residents of various ages and backgrounds. It also forms partnerships with other Long Island, regional and national institutions and coalitions to help make the goal of racial equity a priority throughout the country.