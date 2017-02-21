O’Hagan is honored for his work as a laser safety resource for governments and organizations, providing advice on the effects of optical radiation on people, as well as his work in laser safety education at Loughborough University.

The Laser Institute of America is pleased to announce the winner of the distinguished 2017 R. James Rockwell JR. Award to John O’ Hagan for his contributions in laser safety. The Rockwell Education Achievement Award recognizes individuals with outstanding contributions in safety education and will be presented on opening day, March 20, at this year’s International Laser Safety Conference (ILSC) in Atlanta, Georgia.

O’Hagan is honored for his work as a laser safety resource for governments and organizations, providing advice on the effects of optical radiation on people, as well as his work in laser safety education at Loughborough University. O’Hagan heads the Laser and Optical Radiation Dosimetry Group at Public Health England’s Centre for Radiation, Chemical, and Environmental Hazards and is also the Group Leader for Laser and Optical Radiation at Public Health England’s Centre for Radiation, Chemical, and Environmental Hazards; a position he has held since 1975.

As a visiting professor in Laser and Optical Radiation Safety at Loughborough University, he has collaborated on joint laser safety courses since 1990 and is also a member of the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection. He is the Director of Photobiology and Photochemistry at CIE; is credited with over 30 publications; a senior member of SPIE; and a fellow of the Laser Institute of America. O’Hagan will serve as the Conference General Chair for the 2017 ILSC.

O’Hagan will receive the Rockwell award at the ILSC Awards Luncheon. The ceremony will also highlight the winner of the George M. Wilkening Award. To learn more about ILSC and to register, please visit https://www.lia.org/conferences/ilsc.

About Laser Institute of America

Laser Institute of America (LIA) is the professional society for laser applications and safety serving the industrial, educational, medical, research and government communities throughout the world since 1968. http://www.lia.org, 13501 Ingenuity Drive, Ste 128, Orlando, FL 32826, +1.407.380.1553