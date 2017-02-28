Slavoj Žižek—"the most dangerous philosopher in the West"—comes to The Claremont Colleges

February 28 talk through collaboration between Claremont Graduate University and Pomona College

Slavoj Žižek

Slavoj Žižek is co-founder of the Slovenian Liberal Democratic Party and was named by Foreign Policy as a “Top 100 Global Thinker.”

Slovenian philosopher and cultural theorist Slavoj Žižek comes to The Claremont Colleges on February 28 for a talk on political economy and the current political moment.

Made possible by a collaboration between Claremont Graduate University and Pomona College, Žižek’s lecture is titled “From Surplus-Value to Surplus-Enjoyment.” Žižek is also a co-founder of the Slovenian Liberal Democratic Party and was named by Foreign Policy as a “Top 100 Global Thinker.”

This lecture is free and open to the public.

What: “From Surplus-Value to Surplus-Enjoyment,” public lecture

Who: Slovenian philosopher and cultural theorist Slavoj Žižek

When: Tuesday, February 28, 7 p.m.

Where:

Rose Hills Theatre
170 E. 6th Street
Claremont, Calif. 91711

Why: An opportunity to hear a leading public intellectual’s perspective on the current global political climate.

Founded in 1925, Claremont Graduate University is one of a select few American universities devoted solely to graduate-level education with more than 2,000 students pursuing graduate degrees in more than 20 distinct areas of study. The university belongs to a consortium of schools in Southern California that includes Pomona College, Pitzer College, Claremont McKenna College, Scripps College, Harvey Mudd College, and Keck Graduate Institute.

