Slovenian philosopher and cultural theorist Slavoj Žižek comes to The Claremont Colleges on February 28 for a talk on political economy and the current political moment.

Made possible by a collaboration between Claremont Graduate University and Pomona College, Žižek’s lecture is titled “From Surplus-Value to Surplus-Enjoyment.” Žižek is also a co-founder of the Slovenian Liberal Democratic Party and was named by Foreign Policy as a “Top 100 Global Thinker.”

This lecture is free and open to the public.

What: “From Surplus-Value to Surplus-Enjoyment,” public lecture

Who: Slovenian philosopher and cultural theorist Slavoj Žižek

When: Tuesday, February 28, 7 p.m.

Where:

Rose Hills Theatre

170 E. 6th Street

Claremont, Calif. 91711

Why: An opportunity to hear a leading public intellectual’s perspective on the current global political climate.

