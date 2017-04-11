Snaile Inc. Shortlisted for the 2017 World Post and Parcel Awards

2016 Digital Postal Innovation of the Year Award We are delighted to have been shortlisted for the 2017 World Post and Parcel Awards, and especially humbled to be in the finals alongside two well-regarded postal services; An Post and Deutsche Post

Canadian Internet of Postal Things Company Snaile Inc. has been shortlisted with two other companies in the Innovation category for the 2017 World Post and Parcel Awards. The company received the nomination for its proprietary postal box (check and notify-the-Cloud) IoT devices used in first and last mile postal applications. This same technology, which secures automated parcel lockers and turns street letter boxes, P.O. Boxes and traditional parcel lockers into smart devices, has already been awarded the 2016 Digital Innovation of the Year Award by Postal Technology International.

Sponsored by global eCommerce solutions, shipping and mail products company Pitney Bowes, the Innovation category award will be presented as part of the World Post & Parcel Awards 2017 at the prestigious World Mail and Express (WMX) 2017 Europe Conference and Exhibition. The event will be held in Paris June 6th through the 8th and is hosted by La Poste and Triangle Management.

“We are delighted to have been shortlisted for the 2017 World Post and Parcel Awards, and especially humbled to be in the finals alongside two well-regarded postal services; An Post and Deutsche Post,” said Patrick Armstrong, CEO of Snaile. He added that he was looking forward to being a speaker and discussing further the IoT devices at WMX Europe 2017.

Snaile’s technology can be implemented in a number of postal applications. In the collection of mail (known as first mile) Snaile’s Internet of Postal Things devices can sit inside street letter boxes or courier drop boxes, retrofitting them to monitor whether or not there is outgoing mail. The device will also monitor each box’s usage rates. This data helps postal operators and couriers decide which street letter boxes require a visit on any given day, saving them having to check the entire network. This saves unnecessary operational expenses, eliminates pointless fuel emissions and larger than necessary fleet sizes.

Instead, the usage data generated by these smart street letter boxes can help postal operators assess its overall network with real data, as opposed to the current anecdotal data. This allows the operator to reduce the number of boxes as letter mail volumes fall without affecting their Universal Service Obligation. This real-time data can also help deliver intelligence that will help postal operators and legislators alter the Universal Service Obligation (USO) allowing for electronic checking of boxes without affecting service levels.

In last mile applications, where the mail and parcels are completing their final journey to the delivery point, Snaile’s technology can reside in conventional parcel lockers, P.O. Boxes and Community (Cluster) mailboxes. Adding this technology upgrades these to become smart mailboxes. In consumer mailbox applications, they can notify people by electronic means when they have mail, instead of having to physically visit them to check. This helps mail compete with digital means of communication, creates convenience, helps those with mobility issues, reduces carbon emissions and helps postal operators offer a new service, bridging the box-home delivery service gap while increasing P.O. Box utilization rates.

The rapid growth of eCommerce has boosted the need for end-delivery point parcel lockers. Snaile has two applications that cater to this. The first is to upgrade dumb parcel lockers to allow postal operators to check the availability of parcel lockers for new items. This creates more efficient parcel throughput. The same technology also allows operators to check which parcels have not been picked up by customers and how long they have been sitting in the parcel locker. This application would also be a contender for an efficient end-delivery point parcel locker solution for postal operators. The deployment and maintenance costs would be far less than that of an automated parcel lockers, allowing for a denser parcel locker network at a fraction of the cost.

From a security standpoint, Snaile’s technology can upgrade the popular automated parcel locker to know when it has content. Automated parcel lockers rely on door-open, door-close sensors which assumes it is empty or not without actually knowing. For example, consider a would-be terrorist who purchases an article online with a stolen credit card and then legitimately gains access to a parcel locker in a train station. Efficient monitoring of the parcel locker using Snaile's device would help law enforcement officials to be aware of whether the suspect has placed an article in the locker, possibly helping to foil a serious crime.

