Sound Royalties, LLC, a specialty finance firm filling the music industry’s funding void with unprecedented offerings built around the needs of music professionals, today announced the hiring of Lakshmi Sinclair and Diana Montes de Oca as its newest royalty specialists. Joining Sound Royalties’ growing team of experts, Montes de Oca and Sinclair will work with artists, songwriters and producers, helping them get the funding they need to propel their careers while the creatives retain the rights to their music.

Diana Montes de Oca brings more than 10 years of experience in customer service and the entertainment industry to Sound Royalties. Born in Mexico City, her love of music has spanned a wide array of genres since a very early age. In her new position, Montes de Oca combines her passion for music with her expert ability to provide creative financing solutions.

After spending much of her life traveling the globe, Lakshmi Sinclair considers music to be a universal language that transcends cultural boundaries. Prior to joining Sound Royalties, Sinclair worked as an advertising executive at Comcast Spotlight, and excelled as part of an advertising agency where she worked on media campaigns for such Fortune 500 companies as Ford and Procter & Gamble.

“We are very excited to welcome Diana and Lakshmi to Sound Royalties’ growing team of royalty specialists,” said Alex Heiche, Founder and CEO of the company. “In addition to their extensive and diverse experience, they are both truly passionate about helping music professionals fuel their creativity. I know Diana and Lakshmi will make great additions to our team and allow us to help even more artists, songwriters and producers elevate their careers.”

In addition to joining Sound Royalties’ team, both Montes de Oca and Sinclair are also proud to be joining Women in Music, an organization dedicated to advancing equality, diversity and opportunities for women in the musical arts.

To learn more about Sound Royalties, its team, and the ways it helps music professionals, visit: http://soundroyalties.com/

About Sound Royalties

Founded by CEO Alex Heiche, Sound Royalties, LLC is a privately-owned specialty finance firm that helps music industry professionals fund personal and professional projects while allowing them to retain the rights to their music and royalties. The company’s core business is offering royalty financing of anywhere from $5,000 to $10 million, without having to deal with credit issues, while preserving all rights to the artist’s music. To date, Sound Royalties, LLC has worked with a wide range of leading music industry professionals, including Grammy Award winners, platinum recording artists and notable music industry executives in every genre. Learn more at http://www.soundroyalties.com.