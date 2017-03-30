Split Point, Inc. Productions is proud to announce its first film Steak or Ramen, available to the public March 31st, 2017, on the Split Point, Inc. YouTube page.

Steak or Ramen is a short film that shows the beginning stages of Parent Alienation and challenges the views on child support as we see the tangled ways the support check can be used. Andre (FATHER) is making the system work the best he can, while Liz (MOTHER) may be taking advantage of the system.

Directed by Billy Blanks Jr. (son of Billy and Gayle Blanks, of Tae Bo® fame), Steak or Ramen highlights the injustice that many separated parents go through. Parent Alienation is a very real legal issue that results in a child’s mind being warped by one parent to fear or disrespect the other parent. Steak or Ramen was written by Ramon Vincent (co-founder Split Point, Inc.) who experienced this injustice first hand, and through stories from many friends and colleagues.

Steak or Ramen stars talented four-year-old Kniyah Lei Cook (@little_miss_cook) as Sarah, the daughter, caught between her parents’ war, played by Marcus Green (@marcusgreen7) and Noelle Mahasin (@noelle_mahasin). The film also stars Tony Alston (@watchthetone), Adam Mendoza (@theactoradammendoza), Marlene Clayman (@claymanmarlene), and Jeanne Moore (@jeannemoore1001).

Founded in 2016 by Gayle Blanks and Ramon Vincent, Split Point, Inc. came to be after Ramon wrote Steak or Ramen, and the pair knew it was more than just a film. Their hope is to create many more projects after the release of Steak or Ramen that shed light on other injustices and stories that excite and move you.

