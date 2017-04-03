Stratosphere Networks Joins the Illinois Technology Association

Joining ITA gives us a great opportunity to connect with others in the Chicago tech community and grow our business.

Stratosphere Networks, an IT managed service provider, has become a member of the Illinois Technology Association (ITA), a not-for-profit organization that focuses on scaling Illinois tech companies.

ITA has hundreds of members, including big companies like Google, Microsoft, and Gogo, as well as leading growth-stage companies like Outcome Health, SAP Fieldglass, kCura, and SAVO. The organization was founded in 2005 and evolved from the Chicago Software Association and the Illinois IT Association to serve the tech community in Chicago and in Illinois overall. Since 2013, ITA has concentrated its full energy on growth-stage technology companies in response to the changing nature of the local tech industry.

“We are excited to welcome Stratosphere Networks to the Illinois Technology Association as a new member,” said Julia Kanouse, CEO of the Illinois Technology Association. “With 500 corporate members, ITA is committed to helping to scale local tech firms by growing their businesses, their brands and their teams.”

The organization offers its members three main benefits: Access to connections that can lead to new business, partnerships and employees; resources for finding and retaining top talent; and increased visibility (e.g., through the ITA blog and newsletter).

“We’re very pleased to become part of the Illinois Technology Association,” said Kevin Rubin, president and COO of Stratosphere Networks. “Joining ITA gives us a great opportunity to connect with others in the Chicago tech community and grow our business.”

Stratosphere Networks, based in Chicago, provides comprehensive IT support and solutions to businesses of all sizes and across all industries. The company offers full maintenance services, desktop support, disaster recovery, business continuity, proactive monitoring, remote and onsite support, and more. Call 877-599-3999 or email sales@stratospherenetworks.com for more information.

To learn more about ITA, call 312-435-2805, email membership@illinoistech.org, or visit https://www.illinoistech.org.

About Stratosphere Networks

Stratosphere Networks is a Chicago-based multifaceted IT managed service provider focused on delivering comprehensive technology services and solutions to meet and exceed the always-changing, diverse business needs. Since 2003, Stratosphere Networks has grown exponentially and continues to provide the best-in-class and cost-effective solutions to businesses in all industries. Visit http://www.stratospherenetworks.com for more information.

For more information contact:

Lori Leonardo

847-440-8608

LoriL(at)stratospherenetworks(dot)com