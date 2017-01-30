HAPARI Set To Launch Exclusive New Prints In March

HAPARI International is introducing 4 new exclusive prints to its line of swimwear offerings. Stemming off their most recent Resort 2017 collection, the designer swimwear brand is adding new colors and intriguing geometric designs to their wide range of patterns. These 4 new exclusive prints will be available at http://www.hapari.com starting early March 2017.

The new prints set to launch include: Epiphany, NautaBloom, Prismatic, and Rio – which will be available in tankini, bikini, midkini, and rashguard styles.

These prints stay true to HAPARI’s signature floral trends while also introducing bright pops of color and eye catching geometric designs.

“Our customers are going to love our new print additions”, said Tasha Carson, HAPARI spokesperson. “We are releasing the prints just in time for spring break and are excited to see what destinations our HAPARI swim styles travel to.”

A big feature of HAPARI’s latest Resort 2017 collection was the introduction of their newest swimwear style, the Bralette Top, which is the perfect medium between a tankini and bikini top. This top style has gone over so well with HAPARI customers that they are bringing it back in the new exclusive print: NautaBloom.

“We are so happy with the response from our customers about out new Bralette Top,” said Carson. “Our main goal is to have style for everyone and we can not wait to create more swimsuits that our customers will love.”

The Resort 2017 collection is available now online at http:http://www.hapari.com and in store. The 4 new exclusive prints will be available early March.

About HAPARI International, LLC: HAPARI Swimwear with offices in Phoenix, Ariz., is in its 11th year of business selling swimwear and athletic wear. HAPARI is an international designer and branded manufacturer and provides distinctly beautiful tankinis, bikinis, one-pieces, rash guards and athletic wear to enhance a woman’s natural beauty.