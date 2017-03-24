Dallas Probate Attorneys: Burdette & Rice, PLLC One of the objectives of our annual retreat is continuing education on issues of importance to litigation attorneys.

Burdette & Rice, a Texas law firm specializing in probate, estate, and trust litigation, is proud to announce the successful conclusion of the firm's annual retreat. The retreat was held in Los Angeles, California, and was a full-day workshop on communication skills useful in a trial and litigation setting.

“One of the objectives of our annual retreat is continuing education on issues of importance to litigation attorneys,” explained Elliott Burdette, Managing Director of Probate Litigation at Burdette & Rice. "This year's annual retreat was an intense workshop with a veteran actor who helps attorneys with communication skills. The knowledge learned at the workshop will soon be deployed in future litigations that our firm has in Texas on areas of estate, trust, and probate disputes."

Burdette & Rice is known as one of the most innovative law firms in Texas, and that includes its efforts in continuing education. Journalists, bloggers, and potential clients who'd like to know more about the workshop details are encouraged to reach out to the firm for interview opportunities. The firm's lawyers have deep experience in the Dallas area working in continuing education, and are frequent presenters at industry conferences on estate, trusts, and probate issues. Among the lay public, people often look to Burdette and Rice on the common issue of whether, and how, to contest a will under Texas law (See: http://www.dallasprobateattorneys.com/will-contests/).

Details of the Annual Firm Meeting and Litigation Communication Workshop

Burdette & Rice attorneys traveled to Los Angeles, California for their 2017 annual firm retreat. The highlight of the retreat was a full day workshop with a veteran actor who trains attorneys in communication skills. The focus was on subtle forms of communication strategies to be employed by the firm’s litigators in representing Texas clients in will contests, breach of fiduciary duty cases, and related probated litigation including guardianship disputes. Included in the training were techniques to interpret both verbal and non-verbal messages received from an opponent or an opponent’s attorney whether during negotiations, depositions, mediation or trial. The firm had additional meetings and instruction regarding its never-ending quest for improved client services and satisfaction with the major focus on obtaining favorable results for our clients.

It should be noted that the firm has expertise primarily in Texas litigation issues, but recently has announced a new service for California-related probate litigation or disputes. Persons interested in that service, can visit the website and look for the Press Release dated October 30, 2016.

About Burdette & Rice, PLLC

Burdette & Rice, PLLC is a leading Dallas probate dispute law firm (http://www.dallasprobateattorneys.com/), with lawyers dedicated to listening to their clients, being fully present to them, and advocating their clients’ positions in the simplest and most effective and persuasive way possible. The law firm employs some of the leading probate and estate dispute lawyers in Dallas, Texas, including attorneys who are board certified by the supreme court of the state of Texas in estate planning and probate law. Clients come to Burdette & Rice to contest a will in Texas, work on complex inheritance litigation and disputes, and to litigate disputes over powers of attorney, guardianship and trustee issues based on Texas law.

Burdette & Rice, PLLC

Media Relations

972-991-7700