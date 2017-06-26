Magento Agency The Pixel Win at RAR Digital Awards

The Pixel team receiving the prize at the RAR Digital Award ceremony Because this award was voted for by our clients, it makes it an incredibly rewarding accolade that’s testament to the service we’re providing.

Leading ecommerce agency, The Pixel, won the award for their work in Magento development and support at the gala ceremony held 14 June at the Sheraton Grand London Park Lane hotel, London. The RAR Digital Awards are widely regarded as the most prestigious in the ecommerce industry.

Recommended Agency Register (RAR) is The Drum’s service to help brands to choose agencies based on ratings. The RAR database contains over 45,000 ratings and each year RAR identify which agencies are the highest-rated by clients for digital services. Those agencies are then recognised at the RAR Digital Awards. The client recognition associated with RAR is what make the awards so sought after by agencies.

“Because this award was voted for by our clients, it makes it an incredibly rewarding accolade that’s testament to the service we’re providing,” said Stephen Leyton, Managing Director, The Pixel. “Thank you to all our clients for rating us in the Recommended Agency Register – it is very much appreciated and we intend to use it as a springboard to continue improving our service to you well into the future.”

There is no entry fee or entry process for RAR Digital Awards – it’s all based on client ratings which are weighted, meaning the more ratings an agency has the higher the score will be. The awards are split into three sizes of customer group: 0-40 staff, 40-99 staff and 100+ staff.

The award itself highlights the increasing significance of the ecommerce platform Magento, which this year was named a Leader by Gartner Inc. in the 2017 Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce – one of the most influential reports in enterprise commerce. As a Magento Enterprise Solution Partner, The Pixel receiving the accolade helps to further emphasise the platform's growth.

“This is a huge achievement for Stephen and his team and a credit to them that their customers repeatedly nominate them for their excellence,” said Katy Wilson, Channel Sales EMEA, Magento. “Magento has been working with The Pixel for 9 years and over this time they have demonstrated the technical ability, commitment to quality and market focus that we look for in an Enterprise partner.”

About The Pixel

The Pixel is a Magento Enterprise Solution Partner & Magento 2 Trained Solution Partner providing design, development, integration and support for ecommerce business needs. One of the UK's leading Magento development agencies, the company has been working with the platform since its launch in 2008, and has acquired a specialist team of 27, including Magento certified developers. The Pixel take pride in forging long-lasting partnerships with clients and are passionate about helping to fulfill their ambitions.