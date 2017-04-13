Say Hello to Tonik and Our Inaugural Collection with Karim Rashid

Award-winning designer Karim Rashid with a Tonik Jux chair. At Tonik, our goal is to push the conventional design culture of everyday spaces and transform them into something animated and dynamic.

Tonik, a new American-made brand of hospitality and commercial furniture, will debut its eclectic series of millennial-inspired, designer-driven products on May 3 at the HD Expo in Las Vegas. Tonik is designed on the belief that furniture is more than inanimate objects placed in environments. In fact, the company believes that furniture can create experiences, transcend boundaries and connect people.

“At Tonik, our goal is to push the conventional design culture of everyday spaces and transform them into something animated and dynamic,” Tonik President Scott Karl said. “At its core, Tonik embodies the American spirit. We come from different backgrounds, we relish deep discussions of differing opinions that bring us closer together, we work hard with a can-do attitude, and we care about being good stewards to our next generations. And we do it in comfort and style.”

Tonik’s inaugural collection is designed by world-renowned, award-winning designer Karim Rashid, who has worked in more than 40 countries on over 3,000 designs. He also has been awarded more than 300 times for his innovative and prolific work internationally.

“Today, poetic design is based on a plethora of complex criteria: human experience, social behaviors, global, economic and political issues, physical and mental interaction, form, vision, and a rigorous understanding and desire for contemporary culture,” Karim said. “Tonik allows us to live in the modus of our time, to participate in the contemporary world, and to release ourselves from nostalgia, antiquated traditions, old rituals, kitsch and the meaningless.”

Tonik transcends typical hospitality furniture and includes an inventive variety of curvaceous pieces designed to set the physical experience in which we collaborate, connect and gather. Products from the inaugural collection include dining and lounge collections, group seating, stools and rockers.

It also features Dottie, our playful abstraction of a sheep that exudes character and friendliness. Its soft, bulbous puffs and bright, outgoing colors make it the ideal conversation piece. Dottie is whimsical and serves as a symbol of Tonik and the company’s guiding principles of inclusiveness, connectivity and play.

In addition to innovative designs, Tonik products are rotationally molded in UV-grade polymer for high performance in outdoor settings, yet equally at home indoors.

If you are attending the HD Expo in Las Vegas this May, stop by booth 5867 to view our products, have a seat, and make some connections.