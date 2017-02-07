Agency Spotter Releases Top Design Agencies Report

Agency Spotter's goal is to highlight the top design agencies who have proven both their design expertise and the ability to deliver success for clients. Past News Releases RSS Agency Spotter Publishes Top...

Agency Spotter releases the Top Design Agencies Quarterly Report that evaluates more than 3,000 design agencies based on credentials, focus and expertise in design, client feedback, and project work.

The Top Design Agencies for 2017’s February report are: Creative Tonic, BrandedCultures, Kworq, Meers, ArtVersion, Open Mind Studios, Smith Brothers Agency, Sir Isaac, Ruckus, Eastmont Group, Yeah Design Works, IndieWhip, BrandPie, Forgelight Creative, Platform, zooom productions, Burnt Creative, Primary Design, Vehicle Media, and Say Yeah.

“Finding a design agency who knows brand identity, can design a new product, tell a story with video or otherwise connect with your audience is paramount,” said Brian Regienczuk, CEO and founder of Agency Spotter. “Agency Spotter's goal is to highlight the top design agencies who have proven both their design expertise and the ability to deliver success for clients.”

Design Agencies in the report include specialists in branding, packaging design, design strategy, video production, user experience design, graphic design, and product design.

The top design agencies come from 16 metro areas: Austin, Stamford, New York, Kansas City, Chicago, Sheboygan, Pittsburgh, Salem, Atlanta, Providence, Lincoln, Seattle, Los Angeles, Richmond, Boston, and Toronto.

The agencies were selected based on Agency Spotter’s proprietary research methodology, which uses their websites extensive data along with qualitative and quantitative insights to evaluate many factors including each company’s qualifications, experience level, positioning, and client feedback.

Agency Spotter’s top agency research reports are issued on a regular basis and continue to roll out across more than a dozen service areas. Interested companies are encouraged to claim their agency or apply to get listed and review the report methodology to be evaluated for future coverage.

https://www.agencyspotter.com/top/design-agencies

Agency Spotter is a B2B marketplace for the marketing services industry based in Atlanta. Agency Spotter's self service platform connects marketers with the agencies and design firms, saving hundreds of hours, to help businesses grow. The company's website and iPhone app map the marketing services landscape based on client reviews, the type of services offered, quality of work, industry experience, and many other facets. All of this helps marketers and other expert decision makers find the right partner in less time while considering a large set of agencies across more than 36 services.