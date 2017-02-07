Agency Spotter Publishes Top Digital Agencies Report

Finding digital agencies who can help your business compete online is tough. With more choices than ever, Agency Spotter's reports help marketers navigate agencies from digital strategy to e-commerce, from mobile to social media and beyond. Past News Releases RSS

Agency Spotter publishes the Top Digital Agencies Quarterly Report that evaluates more than 4,500 digital agencies based on their credentials, focus and expertise in digital, client feedback, and project work.

The Top Digital Agencies for 2017’s February report are: Ruckus, iSynergy, Union, Copious, The Engine Is Red, RNO1, ESV Digital, 10twelve, Preston Kelly, If You Build It, Dirigo Design & Development, BASIC, IQ Agency, 6S Marketing, Bigbuzz Marketing Group, eHouse Studio, Look Listen, RAXO, Sidebench Studios, and Engine Digital.

“Finding digital agencies who can help your business compete online is tough. With more choices than ever, Agency Spotter helps you navigate from digital strategy to e-commerce, from mobile to social media and beyond,” says Brian Regienczuk, CEO and founder of Agency Spotter. “Our goal is to highlight agencies who have proven both their digital expertise and the ability to deliver success for their clients.”

This quarter's top digital agencies come from 14 metro areas: New York, Cleveland, Charlotte, Portland, San Francisco, Chicago, Minneapolis, Sydney, Boston, San Diego, Atlanta, Charleston, Los Angeles, and Brooklyn.

The agencies were selected based on Agency Spotter’s proprietary research methodology, which uses their websites extensive data along with qualitative and quantitative insights to evaluate many factors including each company’s qualifications, experience level, positioning, and client feedback.

Agency Spotter’s top agency research reports are issued on a regular basis and are continuing to roll out across more than a dozen service areas. Interested companies are encouraged to claim their agency or apply to get listed and review the report methodology to be evaluated for future coverage.

