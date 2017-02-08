Trek Travel Adds an "Off-the-Beaten-Path" Cuba Adventure

The old classic cars of Havana on Trek Travel's new Cuba bike tour. We've had this itinerary in the works for over two years and wanted to make sure we got it right. I think you'll see some adventures on this vacation that no one else is really offering. -Tania Burke, President, Trek Travel

Trek Travel, a leader in cycling vacations around the globe, adds a unique and authentic itinerary to Cuba including visits to Trinidad, Cienfuegos, the Bay of Pigs, Havana and more.

Trek Travel’s Cuba People-to-People cycling vacation has travelers exploring the off-the-beaten path gems of this island nation. They’ll explore the town of Remedios, the quieter, less touristy version of Trinadad where local bicycle taxis will take guests to their favorite city locales. Guests will also explore the over 500-year-old town of Sancti Spiritus, with beautiful villas, spirited softball games in the streets, and boatloads of culture. A stop in Trinadad, a UNESCO world heritage site, has guests meeting with local author Julio Munoz to learn about his beloved city.

The trip also visits the historical landmark location the Bay of Pigs, site of a failed military invasion by a CIA sponsored paramilitary group in 1961. This Caribbean bay brims with sea caves and tropical fish which guests will explore while snorkeling in the clear blue waters.

Trek Travel’s People-to-People tour is one of few options Americans have to lawfully experience Cuba from the saddle of a bicycle. Each day is planned to offer meaningful interactions with Cuban people and opportunities to learn about local life and customs. Options to dance in the streets, learn to make an authentic mojito, snorkel in the Caribbean, hike to a waterfall, savor fresh food from the farms and the sea, visit with authors and artists, and learn why Cuban cigars are so famous are all part of the package.

The eight-day, seven-night Cuba itinerary will be offered November 4 - 11; November 11 - 18; December 2 - 9; and December 9 - 16. The cost of the trip is priced from $7,199 per person, based on double occupancy.

For further information contact Trek Travel at 1-866-464-8735 or visit trektravel.com