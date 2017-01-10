Verday Chlorophyll Water It’s gratifying to see the media come out in support of healthy beverages, and go on record that the category should continue to grow as a major trend in 2017.

From Vogue to Glamour to Thrillist Health to Well+Good to Whole Foods’ Trends Forecast, national media outlets and influential websites are lining up in their support for the healthy benefits of beverages like Chlorophyll Water.

In its year-end review of emerging “superfoods,” Vogue Magazine praised chlorophyll for its ability to “bind the carcinogens in the body, preventing them from being circulated and reaching susceptible tissues, like those of the joints and heart.”

The magazine noted that “While Jennifer Lawrence and Nicole Richie already swear by it, we expect chlorophyll to only increase in popularity in 2017.”

It was a sentiment echoed by Glamour Magazine. In a year-end piece, “Chlorophyll gave me the best skin of my life”, Dr. Joshua Zeichner from New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital, says “Some data suggest that liquid chlorophyll promotes red blood cell production which means it may also help promote oxygen delivery to your tissues.”

In its “Superfoods Everyone Will Be Talking About in 2017” round-up, the influential Thrillist Health website called out chlorophyll for its ability to “decrease food intake,” as well as “help with weight loss” and act as an “internal deodorizer.”

Not to be outdone, the online health outlet Well+Good named “hyper-functional beverages” as your “new health tonic” in its survey of “Top Wellness Trends of 2017.”

And Whole Foods Market, in its annual Trends Forecast, predicted that “wellness tonics” with functional ingredients will go increasingly mainstream in 2017.

“We have known about the health benefits of chlorophyll for some time,” said Randy Kohana, founder and CEO of Verday Chlorophyll Water, a new healthy beverage that entered the market early summer. “It’s gratifying to see both print and on-line media come out in support of healthy beverages, and go on record that the category should continue to grow as a major trend in 2017.”

Verday Chlorophyll Water was named a “2016 Innovation of the Year” by Beverage Industry Magazine. It can be found on store shelves in New York and Los Angeles and through a partnership with the leading natural-channel distributors KeHe and UNFI. Additionally consumers can order Verday online through http://www.drinkverday.com and Amazon.

