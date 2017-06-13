Aqsacom Unveils Virtualized Lawful Interception System vALIS

Implementation of ALIS in an NFV Environment

Aqsacom, a worldwide leader of software solutions for lawful interception, today announced the multi-phased rollout of its Lawful Interception System (ALIS) for networking environments based on Network Functions Virtualization (NFV). The new product, Virtual ALIS (vALIS), supports an orderly migration path from traditional legacy networking toward full network functions and switching to virtualization.

The migration is achieved by using vALIS' purely software-based architecture that enables interoperation with traditional network elements and virtualized network elements. This approach also offers support for the spawning of interception collection and formatting instances. vALIS is best suited for emerging 5G networking infrastructure, which will be reliant on new NFV architectures and cloud-based radio access networks.

“Having tested ALIS with a top communication service provider’s (CSP’s), we have found that the flexibility of the Aqsacom platform is a valuable part of their network planning for NFV and the rollout of 5G,” said Gilles Blanc, CEO of Aqsacom. “The platform’s composition allows for code stability with quick and easy product customization. It is an investment that will serve clients now and in the future.”

The ALIS software-based mediation platform applies database-driven configurations and modes of operation to support a variety of highly secure network mediation applications, including lawful interception and data retention. This approach allows for rapid customization of the platform and the development of new features, flexible settings and complete operational transparency.

“There is clean and efficient separation of core functions between the hard-coded software modules and the custom functions, which are maintained in the database and initialization files” according to Blanc. “The convergence capabilities of ALIS can manage multiple networks, network component vendors and delivery standards on the same platform, ensuring a long-term investment regardless of evolutions in network services.”

Such functionality is essential as carriers continue to transform their purpose-built communications networks to highly flexible, reconfigurable networking infrastructure based on emerging NFV, SDN, and other standards to deliver more services at lower cost. vALIS addresses the requirement that lawful interception and other security-intensive services must have continual operation regardless of the mix between legacy and forward-oriented network construction.

"For network virtualization, ALIS is ideal for lawful interception using a secured NFV partition with a separate hypervisor and network interfaces to which vALIS administrative and delivery modules can easily interface," said Blanc.

Inherent to vALIS operation is the separation of the Control and User Planes, where vALIS separately manages and coordinates intercepted data flows from multiple network points to best capture network traffic metadata and content. Such capability will be especially important for 5G networks, which will call for a highly-distributed network infrastructure with multiple interception points.

For additional information or a copy of "The Key Features and Benefits of Aqsacom's Lawful Interception System (ALIS)," please visit http://www.aqsacom.com.

