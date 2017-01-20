Scholarships Available to Nursing Students

The Board of Trustees of the Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) of Somerset Hills is now accepting applicants for its 2017 Nursing Scholarships. A $1000 scholarship will be awarded to two qualified Morris or Somerset County students planning to pursue a baccalaureate degree in nursing (BSN). Each year since 1991, the VNA has awarded college scholarships to students from Morris or Somerset County planning to enter the nursing profession. The scholarships are financed by proceeds from the VNA’s bi-annual Rummage Sale and other fundraising efforts.

“We encourage all members of the community considering the nursing profession to apply, including graduating high school students and those adults entering the health care field during a career change. As a community-focused organization, the VNA is pleased to support the education of men and women considering a rewarding future dedicated to caring and making a difference in the lives of others,” said Daniel Powell, VNA of Somerset Hills President & CEO.

Scholarship applications are available from the VNA of Somerset Hills’ website at http://www.visitingnurse.org or by calling (908) 766-0180 X 127. Applications must be received by April 14, 2017 and will be reviewed by the Scholarship Committee of the VNA of Somerset Hills Board of Trustees.

About VNA of Somerset Hills

The Visiting Nurse Association of Somerset Hills and its subsidiaries provide individuals and families with comprehensive, high quality, cost-effective home and community healthcare services, regardless of ability to pay, using partnerships where appropriate. The VNA is a charitable, tax-exempt home health agency and hospice certified by Medicare, accredited by the Community Health Accreditation Program and licensed by the New Jersey Department of Health and Senior Services. Credentials include recognition as a 2015 HomeCare Elite™ Agency.

