LIA Announces 2017 George M. Wilkening Award Winner Wesley J. Marshall

The Laser Institute of America is pleased to announce the winner of the prestigious 2017 George M. Wilkening Award. Wesley J. Marshall, Principal of Laser Safety Specialties, will be recognized for his contributions in laser safety at the International Laser Safety Conference, held from March 20-23 at the Sheraton Atlanta Airport in Atlanta, GA.

The George M. Wilkening Award is presented to individuals who have made extensive contributions to laser safety in science, medicine, industry, or education. Established in 1997, the award is named after George M. Wilkening, the first ANSI Z136 Standards Committee Chairman. LIA is proud to recognize Mr. Marshall for his 40-year involvement with military laser safety, as well as his vast educational contributions in working with numerous institutions to increase laser safety knowledge.

Marshall has consulted on numerous projects involving laser equipment and systems. He has developed laser hazard analysis software, as well as educational courses involving laser safety and hazard awareness. Marshall serves on the Accredited Standards Committee for Safe Use of Lasers Z136, as a chair for Technical Subcommittee 7, which provides example calculations for the Z136 standards. He also serves as the chair for the SAE G10T Laser Safety Hazards Committee, providing guidance on outdoor laser operations.

Previously, Marshall served as the chair of Standard Subcommittee 6, which is responsible for the ANSI Z136.6 Safe Use of Lasers Outdoors. He has numerous publications in laser applications credited to his name. Marshall also served as a Manager of the Laser/Optical Radiation Program in the US Army.

LIA will present Marshall with the 2017 George M. Wilkening Award during the awards luncheon on the opening day of the International Laser Safety Conference. The ceremony will also highlight the winner of the R. James Rockwell Jr. Educational Achievement Award.

Registration for ILSC 2017 is open now. To learn more and register, please visit https://www.lia.org/conferences/ilsc.

