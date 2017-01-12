WIP Tracker’s focus has always been on visibility, traceability and efficiency and now 2.0 provides easier connection options to equipment, set up and usability.

Workpack Solutions, a Michigan-based technology company that specializes in ERP software and solutions for the print packaging industry, announced today the updated version of their WIP Tracker (Work In Progress), which provides data capture, visualization and reporting on all aspects of a manufacturing plants processes, at any time, from any device.

“Folding carton manufacturers are always looking to gain more data that can improve efficiency of their overall production. And, solutions need to be easy install, integrate and use,” said Douglas Scranton, Senior Software Engineer at Workpack Solutions. “WIP Tracker’s focus has always been on visibility, traceability and efficiency and now 2.0 provides easier connection options to equipment, set up and usability.”

What’s New in WIP Tracker 2.0



Updated hardware kit, allows for easier connections to production equipment which is ideal for hart to reach areas

Hands-free calibration options, which can be performed through software vs manually adjusting sensors on equipment

Faster data speeds through server connections via different ports than users.

The WIP Tracker 2.0 provides increased visibility of real-time production data, traceability of machines, materials and staff along with efficiencies through OEE analytics, reporting and operator performance. Folding carton manufacturers can access this information immediately from anywhere via desktop or mobile device.

“We’ve integrated parts of the folding carton plant people haven’t really thought about before, said Scranton. “These systems help them clarify production issues, highlight opportunities to improve set up time, organize data to evaluate job costing better, and provide information for respond quicker to a customer’s question or job status.”

The WIP Tracker 2.0 can connect to almost any existing ERP solution and folding carton equipment. It also integrates seamlessly into Workpack Solutions’ line of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) products. ERP products offered by Workpack include CartonERP, CartonWorks, CartonConnect, and Food PackERP.

For more information on Workplace Solutions’ products, including the WIP Tracker, visit http://www.workpacksolutions.com

About Workpack Solutions:

Workpack Solutions is a software provider and consulting group led by print packaging industry leaders and innovators who are passionate about creating exceptional technology solutions. They focus on continuously improving technology solutions for the future, along with industry changing innovations that directly impact how companies, their departments and individuals achieve their goals. These tools have immediate impact on operations, helping companies to improve customer service, sales data, increase profit margin and assign employees to more impactful work. Workpack has a proven background and decades of combined experience in print packaging manufacturing, custom software development and business management systems.