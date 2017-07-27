Wisegate, a 451 Research company, today announced that the Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) has chosen Wisegate to support its CISO Executive members with Wisegate’s peer networking platform. Using the Wisegate platform, ISSA’s CISO Executive members can securely collaborate and help one another discover new solutions to strategy, technical and personnel challenges.

ISSA’s CISO Executive members will use Wisegate to communicate and collaborate privately with other members of their group as well as with the wider Wisegate community – a subscription-based, vendor-free network of vetted senior IT practitioners.

One of the goals for ISSA’s CISO Executive membership is to allow its invitation-only members to freely share concerns, successes and feedback in a peer-only environment. By choosing Wisegate's secure platform, ISSA is helping its CISO members get the fast answers and the IT wisdom they need to create and implement strategies, select technologies, manage teams and achieve goals.

Wisegate connects members with the most relevant peers and content using a matching algorithm based on members’ experiences and interactions. Its private, curated website and mobile app also provide access to a growing library of peer-to-peer content, such as security policies, job descriptions and presentation templates. Its personal concierge service, live roundtable calls, Q&A sessions, polls and brokered one-on-one peer discussions make it easy for Wisegate members to exchange information, insight and advice. The user experience is both private and trusted, and is curated by Wisegate and 451 Research.

"Being part of the Wisegate community of senior IT practitioners provides a lot of value to me in my job," said ISSA CISO Executive leader Wayne Proctor, VP of IT Information Security at WestRock and a Wisegate Founding Member. "The peer-to-peer knowledge sharing will also add high value to ISSA’s CISO Executive members. We are excited about this new partnership."

"ISSA is increasing its value as an organization by enabling its CISO members to share their experiences and wisdom with each other and the wider Wisegate community," said Sara Gates, Senior Vice President at 451 Research and cofounder of Wisegate. "ISSA chose Wisegate for its ease of collaboration and the deep expertise of its growing community of senior executives. It is now easy for ISSA’s CISO executive members to run discussion threads and share documents with other members and remain engaged between their quarterly meetings."

About CISO Executive Forum

The Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) is a not-for-profit, international organization of information security professionals and practitioners. It provides educational forums, publications, and peer interaction opportunities that enhance the knowledge, skill, and professional growth of its members. ISSA has a membership for Chief Information Security Officer Executives which runs quarterly peer-to-peer meetings for hundreds of CISO’s. The unique strength of these events is that members are free to share concerns, successes, and feedback in a peer only environment.

About Wisegate

Wisegate, a 451 Research community, is a subscription-based community of IT professionals that was established in 2013. Membership is exclusively for practitioners; there are no vendor, service-provider or consultant members. More than 90% of members have over 20 years of experience in the IT industry. Wisegate, based in Austin Texas, was acquired by 451 Research in February 2017.

About 451 Research

451 Research is a preeminent information technology research and advisory company. With a core focus on technology innovation and market disruption, 451 Research provides essential insight for leaders of the digital economy. More than 100 analysts and consultants deliver that insight via syndicated research, advisory services and live events to more than 1,000 client organizations in North America, Europe and around the world. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in New York, 451 Research is a division of The 451 Group. Learn more.

