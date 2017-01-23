Marimba Academy comes to California in 2017

Katarzyna Mycka, Founder of IKMMA Arcata, California is a beautiful area for my Academy, and a very special point on the global marimba map: it's where the best marimbas in the world are crafted.

World-renowned musician Katarzyna Mycka will host her IKMMA Marimba Academy at Humboldt State University in Arcata, California from June 2-11 this summer.

The Academy is the brainchild of Mycka, long-time marimba soloist originally from Poland and now living in Germany. "My aim is to create an environment in which students have a chance to play with people who are active in the field," explains Mycka. "Rather than do a masterclass where you have a group listening to one person, I set up a schedule so that every single student gets an individual lesson every day."

The faculty reflects the international exchange fostered during the Academy. In 2017, the faculty includes Katarzyna Mycka, Jean Geoffroy (France), Andreas Boettger (Germany), Juan Forero (Colombia) as well as composer Arkadiusz Katny (Poland). Staff includes Conrado Moya (Spain) and Filip Mercep (Croatia).

Of special note is Vibraphone specialist and IKMMA Guest David Friedman (American, living in Germany). Friedman will offer private lessons and a vibraphone masterclass during IKMMA.

The participants' schedule is packed with private lessons, open lessons, several hours of daily private practice on 5-octave marimbas and two hours daily of chamber music rehearsal, as well as participation in eight concerts. But there will also be a day of sight-seeing the extraordinary giant Redwoods that are unique to Northern California.

The excitement continues with a tour of Marimba One, maker of the world's finest marimbas and vibraphones. Marimba One, founded by Ron Samuels in 1986, crafts its instruments with a passion for acoustic perfection. "I'm super-excited that IKMMA will be in California for the first time. I can't wait to meet all these marimba and vibraphone players! It's the passion of musicians like these that inspires my work."

Humboldt State University (HSU) is please to host the Academy on its campus. "We are so happy to be hosting the International Katarzyna Mycka Marimba Academy at Humboldt State University this summer!” says Dr. Eugene Novotney, Professor of Music at HSU. This will be the first time that IKMMA is held outside of Europe, and we are honored that the festival will take place on our beautiful campus in the Redwoods! Katarzyna Mycka has put together an all-star faculty of artists, and I am very excited about all of the fantastic concerts and recitals that will be taking place every day. It will be a wonderful time to study marimba, and a wonderful time to visit the north coast of California!”