Santa Rosa Consulting, Inc. today announced another highly successful MEDITECH 6.15 migration. Memorial Health System (MHS) in Marietta, Ohio, selected Santa Rosa as their lead migration partner from MEDITECH Acute 6.0 to MEDITECH 6.15. Santa Rosa has emerged as the leading MEDITECH implementation partner for MEDITECH’s 6.15 Ambulatory platform, with the largest and most complex implementation to date completed and 5 additional implementations underway.

“This ambitious initiative comes to life as we implement MEDITECH 6.15. Physicians and staff alike have joined together with our primary consultants at Santa Rosa, committing hundreds of hours to design, build, test, and validate a comprehensive solution for Memorial Health System” announced David B. Watson, MS, Chief Information Officer at MHS. “We appreciate their dedication to delivering a system that enhances MHS’ ability to provide exceptional patient care.”

MHS went live successfully on November 1st. As MHS’ primary Project Management and consulting partner for this complex migration, Santa Rosa provided full life-cycle solutions including design, build and testing services, conversion of medical practice management historical data from the ambulatory practices, integration coordination, resource and change management and E2E Activation Services® throughout go-live. Santa Rosa also provided overarching project management over the migration and other niche consulting firms.

“Santa Rosa offers the depth and breadth of proven, full life-cycle services that is unparalleled in the industry. Integrating our diverse services into a complete, comprehensive MEDITECH solution enabled us to assist MHS from start to finish with this huge migration project,” explains Mark Scruggs, President of Santa Rosa’s InfoPartners division. “This diversity of services coupled with our ‘get it right the first time’ philosophy has led to a 100% success rate in all of our MEDITECH 6.x projects. Simply put, clients who choose Santa Rosa achieve their migration goals no matter the size or complexity of the project. We always go the extra mile to deliver stellar results.”

About Santa Rosa Consulting

Santa Rosa Consulting provides management advisory services and technical consulting expertise across the full range of IT vendor products and systems, delivering solutions specifically designed to address the needs of the healthcare market. Founded in 2008, Santa Rosa Consulting is managed by industry veterans with an average of 20 years of healthcare information technology experience. Santa Rosa is recognized for delivering world class services and solutions; and has received Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare award five years in a row (2012-2016). For more information, visit the company’s website or call 866.944.4772.