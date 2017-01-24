ASNT Expands Computer-based Testing for Candidates Worldwide

Stock photo. ASNT 2017 We are confident that CBT is a tremendous benefit to meeting the diverse schedules in the NDT industry. By creating a consistent scheduling and test taking environment for all candidates, we can ensure quality and quickly respond to any concerns.

2017 is starting off with a major win for the nondestructive testing (NDT) industry and certification examination candidates. The American Society for Nondestructive Testing (ASNT) is now offering computer-based testing (CBT) to certification candidates around the world.

ASNT CTO James Bennett remarked that CBT is a win for ASNT and candidates alike. “We are confident that CBT is a tremendous benefit to meeting the diverse schedules in the NDT industry. By creating a consistent scheduling and test taking experience for all candidates, we can ensure quality and quickly respond to any concerns.”

The previous model allowed candidates to only take examinations at authorized test centers (AEC’s) and limited approved locations at specific dates and times. With Pearson VUE as ASNT’s chosen CBT administrator, candidates will now experience streamlined scheduling by having the option to schedule via phone or online 24/7 and with a worldwide network of test centers including ASNT examination partners from which to choose.

AEC’s and National Sponsoring Organizations (NSO’s) remain trusted examination partners to the Society and the NDT community. Each AEC/NSO offers industry training opportunities and resources that non-AEC/NSO testing locations do not. Candidates may find a greater overall value in choosing an AEC/NSO as a testing center when scheduling examinations through Pearson VUE

Key benefits for ASNT and candidates include examination integrity safeguarding with added layers of security and candidate verification. Also, the majority of examination results to be given at the test site immediately.

Not only does CBT provides a consistent testing experience for all candidates but it also aligns with ASNT’s move towards a more efficient and cost-effective paperless environment. All applications for examinations are now entirely online to not only give candidates an intuitive, secure portal to upload required documentation, but also streamline the administrative process of gathering and assessing applications for completeness.

While this is a very different way of doing business than in the past, supporting a global membership of over 16,000 necessitates ASNT to be innovative and agile for members and all of those in the NDT community that look to ASNT examinations as critical professional credentials.

ASNT recently celebrated 75 years of creating a safer world last year because of its renowned commitment to supporting and promoting excellence in NDT. ASNT’s offering of CBT is one way that commitment is being upheld.

