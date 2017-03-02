Denver Court Reporting is proud to announce their partnership with Spark Digital Marketing to expand court reporting services across Colorado. Midwest Reporters has already earned a reputation as a leading provider of court reporters in Colorado, Kansas, and Nebraska.

Denver Court Reporting is a subsidiary of Midwest Reporters, Inc. which was originally established in 2000. Since then, they have build a staff of specialists including video and audio technicians and certified legal videographers. Their goal is to provide comprehensive assistance for all court and deposition-related tasks for attorneys. The company makes a firm commitment to make the scheduling and travel process as easy as possible so that attorneys and legal teams can focus on their most important tasks.

Midwest Reporters was founded by Dana L. Burkdoll, CSR, RPR, CCR. She graduated from Washburn University in Topeka, KS with a degree in Court and Conference Reporting. She got her start in the field as a CART provider and closed captioner. She is a state-certified court reporter in Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, Georgia, and Oklahoma in addition to being nationally certified Registered Professional Reporter. The company maintains seven offices throughout the region for the convenience of their clients, ready to provide court reporting or legal videography services whenever they are needed.

Dana L. Burkdoll founded the company to make it easy for busy attorneys to schedule depositions seamlessly and have access to experienced and dedicated court reporters for hearings or depositions. They provide a broad range of services designed to accomplish that goal, including rough drafts, expedited service, stenographic court reporting services, PDF transcripts, document management, exhibit scanning, realtime court reporting, and realtime internet streaming. In addition, the company offers legal videography and and litigation support.

Denver Court Reporting is looking forward to an even bigger impact across Colorado by providing attorneys with access to experienced and dedicated court reporters.

To learn more about the services offered by Denver Court Reporting, please visit https://midwestreporters.net/

Spark Digital Marketing offers a broad range of services out of North Carolina in the realm the online marketing. These include social media management, search engine optimization, website development, content marketing, and inbound marketing management. Spark Digital Marketing primarily works with court reporters to help them earn more deposition business from out-of-town attorneys.

Spark Digital Marketing is owned and operated by Tony Wright. Tony Wright brings more than a decade of court reporting and digital marketing experience to Spark.

