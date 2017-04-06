The firm was founded on the premise that financial services needs to be simple, efficient and timely. Past News Releases RSS

Triple Leo Consulting, founded by industry veteran Mike Quinn, announces the launch of its full-service hedge fund administration and operational consulting business based in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Triple Leo (tripleleo.com) will offer full-service fund administration and operational consulting services to alternative investment managers, primarily in the hedge funds and fund of funds space. The firm will also provide services for separately managed accounts and family offices.

Triple Leo Consulting Founder and CEO, Mike Quinn, said, “The firm was founded on the premise that financial services needs to be simple, efficient and timely. Our goal is to provide very high-quality, customized solutions to investment managers, while keeping the costs down and allowing them to focus on raising capital and investing the assets, while we handle the rest.” Quinn added, "An enterprise-level infrastructure and experienced team are in place and we're ready to do what we've done throughout our careers...provide exceptional service to our clients."

Prior to launching Triple Leo, Quinn was the Managing Director at Crederian Fund Services for almost nine years where he was responsible for the day to day operations of the firm, business development and client relationships. Previously, Quinn was a Senior Manager at PFPC, Inc. where he oversaw a department that provided accounting and administration services to major clients, such as UBS and Bear Stearns. Quinn currently serves as an Adjunct Professor at Drexel University, where he created and teaches a graduate level course on Hedge Fund Operations.

For more information, please visit tripleleo.com