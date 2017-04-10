Triple Leo Consulting, a full-service fund administration and operational consulting firm based in the Philadelphia suburbs, announced today that it has chosen Archway Technology as its preferred vendor for hedge fund accounting software.

Triple Leo Founder and CEO, Mike Quinn, said, “Not only is ATWeb second to none when it comes to hedge fund accounting software, but the Archway support team and knowledge base allow for creative solutions to challenging problems. We look forward to a long-term relationship with the Archway team and the solutions they support.”

Triple Leo (tripleleo.com), which provides full-service fund administration and operational consulting services to alternative investment managers, will use the tightly-integrated ATWeb platform for portfolio management, general ledger accounting, capital activity processing, investor allocations and reporting. Equipped with industry-leading technology and state-of-the-art reporting, Triple Leo can deliver a lean, efficient operational process resulting in higher client satisfaction.

“Triple Leo’s decision to partner with Archway Technology asserts that ATWeb continues to be a leading software application for supporting the operational and reporting needs of the hedge fund industry,” said Jason Brown, CEO of Archway Technology. “We are excited to bring Triple Leo on board and we look forward to our new partnership with their firm.”

Archway Technology’s proprietary software solution, ATWeb, currently processes capital activity associated with hundreds of hedge fund investments across its client base and is actively supporting more than $225B in assets under reporting.

For more information, please visit tripleleo.com.

Contact:

Triple Leo Consulting LLC

800.985.9021

info(at)tripleleo(dot)com

About Archway Technology

Archway Technology Partners, LLC (Archway) is a technology firm whose software solution supports the accounting, investment management and reporting functions for family offices, private banks, private wealth advisors and fund administrators. Archway's primary objective is to help private wealth management firms better serve their ultra-high net worth clients through a single, integrated technology offering.

Archway's proprietary software solution is designed to efficiently handle complex partnership, portfolio and corporate accounting alongside bill payment, investment management and multi-asset class data aggregation. Clients can choose to operate the web-hosted technology platform themselves through a software-as-a-service deployment or leverage Archway's high-touch client service team for fully outsourced consolidated investment reporting, bill payment and partnership accounting services.

For more information about Archway, please visit http://www.archwaytechnology.net.

Contact:

Chelsea Spoor

Marketing Manager

cspoor(at)archwaytechnology(dot)net

866.775.9994