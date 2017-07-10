Nicheliving Continues To Shoot For Glory We’re very happy to continue our relationship with Glory, given the brand synergy and values shared by our brands. As two, strong Western Australian brands that resonate well with young family groups, the ongoing partnership is truly a no-brainer.

Diego Castro and Adam Taggart aren’t the only major players returning to The Perth Glory Football Club for the 2017/18 Hyundai A-League Season.

Nicheliving, Perth’s largest affordable new home and land developer, has renewed its sponsorship of the club following the success of joining Glory mid-way through the previous season.

The partnership between these two well-established, Western Australian brands truly began to show its potential during Nicheliving’s ‘Live Closer For Less’ campaign in April this year. The campaign emphasised the quality of Nicheliving’s development locations as well as its ability to offer first home buyers no deposit home loans.

Live Closer For Less featured Castro, Taggart and Andy Keogh demonstrating how Nicheliving could help Perth home buyers get a new home and land package located ‘right amongst the action’, rather than having to ‘live on the sidelines’ in suburbs in Perth’s far north and south.

Nicheliving hopes to continue to produce high quality, integrated marketing campaigns with Perth Glory to the benefit of both organisations.

As a Premier Partner of the club, Nicheliving will maintain its branding on the sleeve of the Perth Glory team’s playing, training and off-field apparel. Nicheliving will also be present on the uniforms worn in the Women’s and National Youth Leagues, as well as a variety of social and digital assets across the Perth Glory online platforms. The Southern Stand a nib stadium will continue to carry the red and white Nicheliving colours at Perth Glory home games.

“Nicheliving were very quick from the outset to demonstrate through their actions a strong commitment and visible presence to Perth Glory and the partnership”, commented Perth Glory Chief Operations Officer, Anthony Radich.

“The team at Nicheliving brought an enormous amount of enthusiasm in wanting to leverage and integrate the Nicheliving brand and truly make it part of our club”.

Nicheliving Director and Co-Founder Ronnie Elhaj recognised the positive impact of the partnership thus far.

“We’re very happy to continue our relationship with Glory, given the brand synergy and values shared by our brands. As two, strong Western Australian brands that resonate well with young family groups, the ongoing partnership is truly a no-brainer”.

The Nicheliving logo will be revealed on the right sleeve of the Perth Glory’s new home kit for season 17/18 in early September.