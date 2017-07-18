StuLo Selected as Student Loan Debt Relief Partner by OnCore HCM

StuLo logo As an alternative to an employer-funded student loan repayment assistance benefit, StuLo provides significantly more benefit value at little to no cost to the employer.

Student Markets Group, Inc. d/b/a StuLo, an employee benefits company focused on financial wellness, student loan debt relief, and credit repair services, announced today that it has entered into a distribution partnership with OnCore, LLC dba OnCore HCM, a leading technology platform for employee benefits administration and human capital management.

"We are excited that StuLo will be an integrated employee benefit plan on OnCore HCM's platform," said Ben Rozum, President of StuLo. Rozum added, "OnCore offers an all automated web-based solution for benefit brokers and their clients. By including select vendor partners like StuLo, brokers and employers will have a hassle-free way to expand financial-related benefits offered to their employees."

Student loan debt relief is considered one of the fastest growing employee benefits due to 44 million Americans being saddled with over $1.4 Trillion in debt. While only 4% of employers offer a student loan related benefit today, a study by Willis Towers Watson indicates that adoption could increase to over 26% through 2018.

According to Troy Bagne, Co-Founder of OnCore HCM, "Our investment in technology and core capabilities has allowed OnCore to be recognized as a leading HR platform solution for our broker clients." Bagne added, "By partnering with an innovative benefit provider like StuLo, we can also give our clients single-source access to a relevant and meaningful benefit solution for student loan debt relief, which we know a lot of employers are looking for. We are excited about this new relationship and the value it will bring to our clients."

StuLo is expected to be available for OnCore' HCMs client enrollment starting in August of 2017.

For more information on how to offer StuLo to employees or association members, contact your employee benefits broker or call Student Markets Group Inc. at 602-888-8144 or visit https://www.StuLoWellness.com.

About Student Markets Group Inc. d/b/a StuLo

Student Markets Group, which is majority-owned by Coterie Advisory Group, is the national pro-gram manager for the StuLo benefit program. The companies provide consultative services and product solutions that are dedicated to helping consumers in the insurance and benefits industry—including the rising concerns of affordable health insurance and student loan debt relief.

StuLo is an employee benefit and association-member benefit program that is focused on: financial wellness, student loan debt relief, and credit repair services. The benefit program takes a wholistic approach to providing a financial wellness benefit for all employees and members—not just a benefit to help student loan holders only. The aggregation of financial related benefits include: general financial coaching and online tools, concierge services to help with federal student loan consolidation enrollment, private student loan refinancing marketplace, concierge services to help with credit repair, debt payment protection, identity theft security, and other financial related insurance benefits and non-insurance services. As an alternative to an employer-funded student loan repayment assistance benefit, StuLo provides significantly more benefit value at little to no cost to the employer.

Our packages of consumer-centric insurance and non-insurance programs solve real-world problems, make a meaningful difference in consumers' lives, and have a track-record of being market-leading and market-changing.

