Triple Leo Consulting, a hedge fund administrator and operational consulting firm, has entered the cryptocurrency fund administration business. Cryptocurrency funds, including those that trade Bitcoin and Ethereum, have been growing rapidly across the industry and Triple Leo Consulting (tripleleo.com) is actively engaging in the space.

Triple Leo Consulting Founder and CEO, Mike Quinn, said, "We strongly believe this is an enormous growth area for the industry and we have immersed ourselves in education about the cryptocurrency fund business. We have spoken at length to legal experts, auditors, traders and even a member of the cryptocurrency division at the Secret Service." Quinn added, "Triple Leo is uniquely positioned to service these types of funds and we are eager to assist in their growth." Quinn believes that Triple Leo will add as many as 10 cryptocurrency funds to their roster by years end.

Cryptocurrency funds have gained momentum in the hedge fund industry and are poised to explode in volume over the next six to twelve months.

