Dale Cyr to Chair the ATD Certification Institute Board of Directors

The ATD Certification Institute is an affiliate of the Association for Talent Development (ATD), and its purpose is to set professional industry standards for the talent development profession.

The ATD Certification Institute (ATD CI) announces that Dale Cyr, CEO and Executive Director of Inteleos, will serve as chair of the board of directors in 2017.

Other members of the ATD CI Board of Directors are:



Colleen Anderson, Former Head, Exam Administration and Security, CFA Institute

Shannon Carter, Vice President, Education, Scrum Alliance

Michael Decker, Vice President, Examinations, American Institute of CPAs (AICPA)

Sean Walters, Executive Director and CEO, Investment Management Consultants Association (IMCA).

Tony Bingham is the president of ATD CI and serves on the board.

About ATD and the ATD Certification Institute

The Association for Talent Development is the world’s largest association dedicated to those who develop talent in the workplace. To support members’ ongoing development in the field, ATD formed the ATD Certification Institute to take the lead in setting professional industry standards and to certify talent development professionals through credentialing. ATD CI administers both the Associate Professional in Talent Development (APTD™) and the Certified Professional in Learning and Performance (CPLP®) certification programs and has awarded credentials to talent development professionals worldwide since 2006.