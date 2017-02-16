Onyx M.D. Wins Inavero's 2017 Best of Staffing® Client Award

Onyx M.D. Best of Staffing Winner 3 Years in a Row At Onyx M.D. we strive to deliver a superior level of customer service and believe that our success is best measured through the voice of our clients.

Onyx M.D., a leading locum tenens staffing agency, announced today that it has won Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Client Award for the third year in a row. Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, Inavero’s Best of Staffing Client winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based completely on the ratings given to them by their clients. On average, clients of winning agencies are 2.5 times more likely to be completely satisfied with services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

While surveyed, clients were given the opportunity to provide a statement about their experience with the physician staffing agency. Here are just a few examples of what clients had to say about working with Onyx M.D.:

"Customer service is top priority, when things need to be fixed, you guys respond quickly and wholly."

"They have great people to work with, good follow through, and quality physicians.”

“The physician candidates are vital to keeping our patients safe and on the road to healing. Even though they are temporary, they act as the face of our organization. It can make or break our reputation as a small community hospital. Thank you.”

Onyx M.D. received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 78% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry average. Award winners make up less than 2% of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada who earned the Best of Staffing Award for service excellence. Onyx M.D. is focused on providing healthcare facilities with high quality physicians and advanced practice providers for locum tenens (temporary) and permanent job openings.

“At Onyx M.D., we strive to deliver a superior level of customer service and believe that our success is best measured through the voice of our clients. It is flattering to know that our clients have honored us for the third year in a row as a Best of Staffing Client Award winner. Being recognized in the top 2% of all staffing companies year over year is a true testament to our continued pursuit of our E.L.I.T.E core values,” said Onyx M.D.’s Founder/CEO, Robert Moghim M.D.

"Staffing firms are giving top companies a competitive advantage as they search for talent in North America," said Inavero's CEO Eric Gregg. "The 2017 Best of Staffing winners have achieved exceptionally high levels of satisfaction and I'm proud to feature them on BestofStaffing.com."

About Onyx M.D.

Founded in 2005, Onyx Healthcare Inc. d/b/a Onyx M.D. is one of the leading (privately-held) healthcare staffing companies in the nation. With corporate offices in Denver and Dallas, the firm focuses on the placement of physicians and advanced practice providers of all specialties in locum tenens (temporary assignments), locum-to-perm, and permanent positions throughout the United States. The company was founded by a physician with a proven track record of building and operating healthcare practices as well as practice management entities. This factor gives Onyx M.D. an established credibility and strong understanding of both the provider and client perspectives. The company is committed to delivering elite, professional, and memorable medical placement experiences…again and again.

About Inavero

Inavero administers more staffing agency client and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world. Inavero’s team reports on over 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients and talent each year, and the company serves as the American Staffing Association’s exclusive service quality partner.

About Inavero’s Best of Staffing

Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based completely on the ratings given to them by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on BestofStaffing.com – an online resource for hiring professionals and job seekers to find the best staffing agencies to call when they are in need.