Dr. Justin Berthold, senior medical director at The Children's Institute Dr. Berthold brings extensive clinical expertise, strong leadership and unmatched commitment to our children and families.

The Children’s Institute of Pittsburgh has promoted physiatrist Justin Berthold, DO to its leadership team as Senior Medical Director. In his new role, Dr. Berthold will direct all medical and clinical services provided at The Children’s Institute.

Dr. Berthold joined the physical medicine and rehabilitation team at The Children’s Institute of Pittsburgh in 2015. Since then, he has been providing inpatient and outpatient physical medicine and rehabilitation services to adolescent and young adult patients, and serving as medical director of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation services.

“Dr. Berthold brings extensive clinical expertise, strong leadership and unmatched commitment to our children and families,” said David Miles, president and chief executive officer, The Children’s Institute. “In addition to maintaining his patient care responsibilities, Dr. Berthold will lead our dedicated medical team that provides high-quality care to children and young adults with medically complex conditions. Under his leadership, we’ll also continue to advance therapeutic interventions and treatment methods for children by employing new techniques and technology.”

Dr. Berthold is a graduate of Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency at the UPMC Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation program. He is also a member of numerous osteopathic medicine associations including the American Osteopathic Association, and is board certified through the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

Prior to joining The Children’s Institute, Dr. Berthold founded the private practice Rehabilitation Physicians of Pittsburgh. He also serves as a consultant for Golden Living Skilled Nursing Centers. In addition, Dr. Berthold is the team physician for the Pittsburgh Vengeance Junior A Ice Hockey team and is currently on the clinical faculty at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine at Seton Hill.

About The Children’s Institute

Established in 1902, The Children’s Institute is an independent, nonprofit, licensed organization, dedicated to improving the quality of life for children, young people and their families by providing a specialized continuum of services that enables them to reach their potential. Its pediatric rehabilitation programs are nationally-recognized. The Children’s Institute is the only CARF-accredited freestanding pediatric specialty rehabilitation hospital in Pennsylvania, and one of only five in the nation. The Day School is an approved private school serving nearly 200 students from 67 school districts. Through Project STAR, The Children’s Institute offers a wide array of family-centered adoption and foster care services. Visit http://www.amazingkids.org or call 412-420-2400 to learn more.