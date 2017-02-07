District Level Photography Competition Registration Open

Once photographers get over the initial fear of competition, most keep entering year after year and become better photographers in the process

Submissions are currently being accepted for Professional Photographers of America's (PPA) District Level Photographic Competition. PPA photographers interested in gaining feedback on their images and having their work evaluated by a judges' panel of their peers are encouraged to enter the District Competitions. There are five districts nationwide, each with their own registration and competition dates. The district competitions represent an important step on the path to competing in August’s International Photographic Competition (IPC). The district photographic competition's dates and locations have been announced as follows:

Southeast District: Entries accepted through February 10, 2017 5pm EST; Late registration with fee until February 16, 2017 5pm EST; Judging Dates: February 18-19, 2017 in Durham, NC.

Northcentral District: Entries accepted through February 17, 2017 5pm EST; Late registration with fee until February 23, 2017 5pm EST; Judging Dates: March 3-4, 2017 in Middleton, WI.

Southwest District: Entries accepted through: March 10, 2017 5pm EST; Late registration with fee until March 16, 2017 5pm EST; Judging Dates: March 24-25, 2017 in Oklahoma City, OK.

Western District: Entries accepted through March 17, 2017 5pm EST; Late registration with fee until March 23, 2017 5pm EST; Judging Dates: March 31-April 2, 2017 in Yakima, WA.

Northeast District: Entries accepted through April 7, 2017 5pm EST; Late registration with fee until April 13, 2017 5pm EST; Judging Dates: April 21-22, 2017 in Detroit, MI.

Interested photographers only need to find their district and submit either digital or print copies of their best four images. They can choose to enter either the Photographic Open or the Artist competition. The Photographic Open competition judges photography skills on a 100-point scale based on the 12 Elements of a Merit Image, while the Artist competition judges post-processing prowess, the artwork ability and technique used in post-editing.

"Once photographers get over the initial fear of competition, most keep entering year after year and become better photographers in the process," said Randy McNeilly, PPA's photographic exhibition committee chairman.

The judging will also be streaming live this year during the judging dates listed above and can be viewed at Stream.theIPC.org. "The live stream helps debunk some myths about the judging process and shows photographers how much they can learn by attending or ordering their critiques," says McNeilly. All of PPA’s photographic competitions, including the live stream, are open to the public at no cost, and are the best way to maximize one's learning potential. Whether entering images or not, watching the judging of these photographs is a great way to grasp what the PPA-approved judges are looking for and how award-winning images come about.

The results from the judging will be available each following Monday at PPA.com/Districts. The best of the best images will be entered in the prestigious Loan Collection and be on display at the International Photographic Exhibit during Imaging USA 2018, in Nashville, TN, the largest photography industry event held each year by PPA. They will also be in a coffee table book published by Marathon Press showcasing the best images in their respective categories.

