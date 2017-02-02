Tom Fazio II Golf Course Opens at St. Andrews Country Club

Craig Martin, George Kervern, Steve Irwin, Tom Fazio II, Morgan Pressel, Paul Clivio and David Ross pose on the new 1st tee before each taking a shot down the fairway. Our main goal when designing the course was to enhance the playability and visual aspect.

St. Andrews Country Club is out with the Olde and all about the new! Phase I of the three phase $25 Million Club Improvement Plan is complete and included the renovation and redesign of the 18-hole Olde course and practice facilities by golf course designer, Tom Fazio II, along with substantial improvements to the ballroom and ladies’ card room.

Fazio’s design for the new Fazio II Course features stunning and strategic bunkering, dramatic change in the visual appearance, new landscaping, new bulkheads and lake banks, new drainage and irrigation foundations, new greens, tees, bunkers and cart paths, installation of Bermuda Turf, and most importantly, improving the playability at all skill levels for members and guests.

Improvements to the practice facilities included an added water feature, a larger and centrally located 10,000 sq. ft. putting green, relocation of the chipping complex to provide a much longer area for chip shots, adding bunkers for long iron and green side practice shots. The chipping green and surrounding areas offer a variety of contours and slopes, and a new target green is accessible from both the enhanced driving range tee and new chipping area.

“It was a pleasure and an honor to work alongside the wonderful members, George Kervern, Director of Course & Grounds and Paul Clivio, Director of Golf and their team at St. Andrews CC,” said Tom Fazio II. “Working with such an exceptional team really makes a difference in a successful complete renovation. Our main goal when designing the course was to enhance the playability and visual aspect. The new strategic greens contouring and design allows a variety of different pin placements to change the difficulty and keep your interest on daily basis,” Fazio concluded.

Tom Fazio II is recognized throughout the golfing world for his high quality, hands on approach to the renovation process and for his demonstrated ability to create and implement a design which is not only aesthetically appealing but one which provides players of all levels with a golfing experience which is both fun and rewarding. His portfolio includes Quail Valley Golf Club, Vero Beach, FL; Trump National Golf Club, Trump National, Marco Simone Golf Club, and the future Ryder Cup in Rome, Italy, just to name a few.

Also included in Phase I of the renovation was an expansion and redesign of one of St. Andrews ballrooms. The room was expanded by 2,000 sq. ft. and increased the space by almost 50% to accommodate larger events. The new room also includes an updated design with new carpet, enhanced window and ceiling treatments and decorative lighting. The Ladies’ Card Room was also expanded by 475 sq. ft. to accommodate 10 additional card tables and related space. All new finishes include updated window and lighting treatments and new carpet.

“We are very happy with the positive feedback we have received from our members who have been enjoying our newly renovated and improved facilities,” said Steve Irwin, President, Board of Governors at St. Andrews Country Club. “Our active and supportive membership is the reason we are able to continually update and enhance our club facilities and the lifestyle experience we enjoy at St. Andrews each day.”

"St. Andrews Country Club is known for exceeding expectations and providing exceptional high end amenities and services to our members and guests," stated Craig D. Martin, C.C.M. COO/General Manager of St. Andrews Country Club. With these newly upgraded facilitates, St. Andrews professional staff is provided with the tools to deliver on our brand promise and Mission Statement to the membership. Tommy’s exceptionally designed golf course and facilities provides our members with a luxury lifestyle while directly benefiting the real estate value of the community."