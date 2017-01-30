TMC’s Annual INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award recognizes and honors companies that have developed exceptional VoIP and IP Communications products and services. In the opinion of our distinguished judges, Heads Up Display (HUD) has proven to be among the best IP communications solutions available on the market.

Fonality announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named its Heads Up Display™ (HUD) as a recipient of the INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award for the fourth consecutive year.

“It’s an exciting time for Fonality and we are thrilled to be setting industry standards with our innovative HUD Web. We are committed to the continuous evolution of HUD as new and exciting technologies rise up. We are honored to receive our fourth annual Internet Telephony Product of the Year Award in a row,” said Ali Rizvi, Director of Product Management, Fonality.

HUD Web helps employees be more efficient and effective, making it easier for them to select the best way to initiate, receive, and respond to business communications. Fonality’s web-based unified communications (UC) platform is all about collaboration, boosting productivity, improving customer service, and enabling employees to work smarter.

“It gives me great pleasure to recognize Fonality with a Product of the Year Award for 2017. I have always been impressed with their commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “In the opinion of our distinguished judges, Heads Up Display (HUD) has proven to be among the best IP communications solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued innovation from Fonality.”

The winners of the 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year are featured online at http://www.itmag.com.

ABOUT FONALITY

Fonality is a leading provider of business communications solutions. Their award-winning unified communications tools, Heads Up Display™ (HUD) and Advanced Call Center, are built with flexibility in mind. From multiple deployment options, to choice of software bundles and a wide selection of hardware (including bring your own), Fonality’s flexibility enables the customization you need to provide great service, sell confidently, and collaborate with ease. Founded in 2004, Fonality provides service to more than 30,000 companies across 99 countries.