HarbisonWalker International Reaches Agreement at South Shore Facility

HarbisonWalker International

HarbisonWalker International is pleased to announce that it has reached a new labor agreement with the United Steelworkers International Union and its Local on February 2, 2017 that will end the four-month work stoppage at its South Shore, Kentucky manufacturing facility. The United Steelworkers voted on and ratified the proposal offered by the company.

The new collective bargaining agreement will continue to provide above-market wages and attractive benefits to workers who live in the South Shore community, while improving the plant’s competitiveness in the global market it serves. Throughout the process, the company was committed to working with our labor partners to meet their needs, while addressing several factors in the marketplace that are challenging our competitiveness. The new collective bargaining agreement moves us in the right direction.

We greatly appreciate the cooperation, support and commitment of the entire HarbisonWalker International team that ensured we met all of our customers’ needs during this time period. We look forward to working with the United Steelworkers to effect an orderly return to work.

About HarbisonWalker International

With more than 150 years of industry leadership, HarbisonWalker International (HWI) is the largest supplier of refractory products and services in the United States. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company’s international network spans North America, Europe, and Asia, with 19 manufacturing plants, 30 global sourcing centers, and technology facilities in both the United States and China. Serving virtually every major industry that requires refractory solutions to enhance production and protect assets, HWI is consistently recognized for its talented experts, industry firsts, and intensely driven excellence. Visit http://thinkhwi.com