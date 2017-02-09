We continue to expand our conference listings so we can offer Primary Care clinicians a wide variety of locations and topics for their live CME. We are very excited about our 2017 topics and locations. -- Barbara Lyons, VP of CEC

Continuing Education Company(CEC) has released their Primary Care Live Continuing Medication Education (CME) Conference Schedule for 2017. The locations include Maui, Hawaii, San Diego, California, Charleston, SC and many others.

Barbara Lyons, VP of Marketing says "We continue to expand our conference listings so we can offer Primary Care clinicians a wide variety of locations and topics for their live CME. We are very excited about our 2017 topics and locations."

CEC 2017 Schedule

5th Annual Primary Care Winter Conference

February 20-24, 2017

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, Maui, Hawaii (Ka'anapali Beach)

11th Annual Primary Care Spring Conference: Session I or II

March 27-31, 2017 or April 3-7, 2017

Hammock Beach Resort , Palm Coast, Florida

2nd Annual Cardiometabolic Health Conference

April 21-23, 2017

Hotel Monteleone, New Orleans, Louisiana

2nd Annual Clinical Issues in Primary Care Conference

May 15-19, 2017

Wailea Beach Resort - Marriott Maui, Maui, Hawaii (Wailea)

2nd Annual Internal Medicine in Primary Care Conference

May 26 - June 2, 2017

Alaska Cruise: Royal Caribbean, Explorer of the Seas

21st Annual Conference on Hypertension, Diabetes & Dyslipidemia

June 23-25, 2017

Hyatt Place + Hyatt House Historic District, Charleston, South Carolina

25th Annual Primary Care Summer Conference: Session I or II

June 26-30, 2017 or July 3-7, 2017

Kiawah Island Golf Resort, Kiawah Island, South Carolina

8th Annual Essentials in Primary Care Summer Conference

July 10-14, 2017

Hammock Beach Resort , Palm Coast, Florida

National Hospitalist Conference

September 8-10, 2017

Eldorado Hotel & Spa, Santa Fe, New Mexico

7th Annual Primary Care Fall Conference

October 16-20, 2017

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, Maui, Hawaii (Ka'anapali Beach)

2nd Annual Emergency and Urgent Care Medicine for the Primary Care Provider Conference

October 27-29, 2017

The Westin San Diego, San Diego, California

8th Annual Essentials in Primary Care Fall Conference: Session I or II

November 6-10, 2017 or December 4-8, 2017

Hawks Cay Island Resort, Duck Key, Florida (Florida Keys)

Continuing Education Company, Inc. (CEC) is an independent, non-profit, 501 (c)(3) continuing medical education organization. They have been developing and presenting continuing medical education programs for over 25 years. Their mission is to develop and provide educational opportunities to improve the skills and knowledge of medical and healthcare professionals. They accomplish this mission by offering American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ and ABIM MOC accredited live CME conferences and online courses.

Please visit their website for more information.