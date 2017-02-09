We continue to expand our conference listings so we can offer Primary Care clinicians a wide variety of locations and topics for their live CME. We are very excited about our 2017 topics and locations. -- Barbara Lyons, VP of CEC
Continuing Education Company(CEC) has released their Primary Care Live Continuing Medication Education (CME) Conference Schedule for 2017. The locations include Maui, Hawaii, San Diego, California, Charleston, SC and many others.
Barbara Lyons, VP of Marketing says "We continue to expand our conference listings so we can offer Primary Care clinicians a wide variety of locations and topics for their live CME. We are very excited about our 2017 topics and locations."
CEC 2017 Schedule
5th Annual Primary Care Winter Conference
February 20-24, 2017
Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, Maui, Hawaii (Ka'anapali Beach)
11th Annual Primary Care Spring Conference: Session I or II
March 27-31, 2017 or April 3-7, 2017
Hammock Beach Resort , Palm Coast, Florida
2nd Annual Cardiometabolic Health Conference
April 21-23, 2017
Hotel Monteleone, New Orleans, Louisiana
2nd Annual Clinical Issues in Primary Care Conference
May 15-19, 2017
Wailea Beach Resort - Marriott Maui, Maui, Hawaii (Wailea)
2nd Annual Internal Medicine in Primary Care Conference
May 26 - June 2, 2017
Alaska Cruise: Royal Caribbean, Explorer of the Seas
21st Annual Conference on Hypertension, Diabetes & Dyslipidemia
June 23-25, 2017
Hyatt Place + Hyatt House Historic District, Charleston, South Carolina
25th Annual Primary Care Summer Conference: Session I or II
June 26-30, 2017 or July 3-7, 2017
Kiawah Island Golf Resort, Kiawah Island, South Carolina
8th Annual Essentials in Primary Care Summer Conference
July 10-14, 2017
Hammock Beach Resort , Palm Coast, Florida
National Hospitalist Conference
September 8-10, 2017
Eldorado Hotel & Spa, Santa Fe, New Mexico
7th Annual Primary Care Fall Conference
October 16-20, 2017
Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, Maui, Hawaii (Ka'anapali Beach)
2nd Annual Emergency and Urgent Care Medicine for the Primary Care Provider Conference
October 27-29, 2017
The Westin San Diego, San Diego, California
8th Annual Essentials in Primary Care Fall Conference: Session I or II
November 6-10, 2017 or December 4-8, 2017
Hawks Cay Island Resort, Duck Key, Florida (Florida Keys)
Continuing Education Company, Inc. (CEC) is an independent, non-profit, 501 (c)(3) continuing medical education organization. They have been developing and presenting continuing medical education programs for over 25 years. Their mission is to develop and provide educational opportunities to improve the skills and knowledge of medical and healthcare professionals. They accomplish this mission by offering American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ and ABIM MOC accredited live CME conferences and online courses.
