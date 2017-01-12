Morgan & Friends Raise Over $1 Million to Fight Breast Cancer Raising $6.5 Million over the past ten years together with my fellow St. Andrews members and numerous LPGA and PGA stars and sponsors of the tournament, makes a huge impact in the fight against breast cancer in our community. - Morgan Pressel

The 10th Annual Morgan & Friends Fight Cancer Golf Tournament hosted by Morgan Pressel, fellow LPGA and PGA superstars and the members of St. Andrews Country Club raised $1,000,622 increasing the ten year total to $6.5 Million. The funds are raised entirely through the generosity of St. Andrews CC members and various sponsors of the Morgan Pressel Foundation and are used to further the fight against breast cancer and save lives through early detection and testing. Pressel is a current LPGA star and Resident Touring Professional at St. Andrews CC.

This year the LPGA Tour stars included the largest field yet with Pressel, Lydia Ko, Paula Creamer, Brittany Lincicome, Nicole Castrale, Brooke Henderson, Lexi Thompson, Gerina Piller and PGA Tour star Bernhard Langer teaming together to make this year the most successful fund-raiser yet during the two-day event presented by the Morgan Pressel Foundation committee.

Each year the Morgan & Friends Fight Cancer Golf Tournament enjoys significant growth from St. Andrews Country Club member participation, sponsors and donations and this year was no exception. The Morgan Pressel Foundation supports Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Kathryn Krickstein Pressel MammoVan, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and the newly launched Morgan Pressel Center for Cancer Genetics facility at Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Pressel said, “Raising $6.5 Million over the past ten years together with my fellow St. Andrews members and numerous LPGA and PGA stars and sponsors of the tournament, makes a huge impact in the fight against breast cancer in our community. Pressel credits the Morgan Pressel Foundation committee and the St. Andrews CC professional staff for creating another outstanding event. “Every year I am challenged to express just how grateful I am to my fellow St. Andrews members, my friends Lydia, Paula, Brittany, Bernhard, Nicole, Brooke, Lexi and Gerina, who offered their time and participation to help make this year’s event another success. I truly appreciate everyone’s tremendous efforts in making this event successful each year,” Morgan concluded.

The tournament was played on both the Arnold Palmer Signature Design Course® and the Fazio II Course. The Fazio II Course is part of a $25 million Club Improvement Plan and Tommy Fazio II personally architected and oversaw all stages of the project. Fazio’s design for the Olde Course features a dramatic visual appearance, stunning and strategic bunkering, picturesque framing of new landscaping, new bulkheads and lake banks, new drainage and irrigation foundations, new greens, tees, bunkers and cart paths, installation of Bermuda Turf, and most importantly, improving the playability for members and guests.

“This year’s 10th Annual Morgan & Friends event was another major success all because of the generous donations from the St. Andrews membership and tremendous efforts from Morgan and the Morgan Pressel Foundation Committee,” said Steve Irwin, President of the Board of Governors of St. Andrews Country Club. “It was fantastic this year to incorporate the opening of our new Fazio II Course with Morgan’s 10th annual event which includes so many LPGA and PGA professionals. I’ve participated in all of the ten Morgan & Friends Fight Cancer Tournaments and I look forward to the next ten,” concluded Irwin.

Craig D. Martin, CCM, Chief Operating Officer/General Manager at St. Andrews CC commented, “St. Andrews CC together with Morgan and her foundation continue to raise the bar each year, especially in the private club industry, by dedicating so much time, effort and support to help fight breast cancer in South Florida. Certainly the professionalism and five-star service executed by Morgan’s foundation, LPGA and PGA participants and our professional staff is critical to making this event a resounding success each year.”