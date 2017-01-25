Penhaglion, Inc. Presents New Lightweight CoreAcryl Skirted Tubs

'The Oronsay67' 67" CoreAcryl Acrylic French Bateau Tub Package The weight of these new CoreAcryl tubs is about 200 pounds less than a comparable cast iron tub. This opens up new doors and design options for customers. Past News Releases RSS

Penhaglion, Inc. shares details on the organization’s newest design for 2017- a more lightweight, but still substantially constructed CoreAcryl acrylic interior bath tub. This new model is complete with Penhaglion’s signature hand finished metal skirt. The result is a tub with an authentic look and a uniform interior, but that is much lighter compared to a cast iron bath tub. Consequently, this new model is easier to install and handle.

Penhaglion, Inc. located in Saint Petersburg Florida, crafts specialized, exclusive, and beautiful clawfoot tubs, as well as Bateau Cast Iron Bathtubs.

General Manager Rich Myers notes, “We have had customers reach out with interest in a traditional cast iron tub, but have to alter their vision once exploring installment needs, structural barriers, etc. At Penhaglion, we never like to tell a customer ‘no’, but sometimes the home doesn’t meet the proper requirements.”

Myers continues, “The weight of these new CoreAcryl tubs is about 200 pounds less than a comparable cast iron tub. This opens up new doors and design options for customers.”

The new, lightweight CoreAcryl Skirted Tubs have only been available for two weeks, and have already generated great interest. All of the CoreAcryl tubs can be air jetted, and can be finished in stainless, solid copper or solid brass skirts.

Please contact Penhaglion Inc. for questions or interest in this exciting new tub model.

About Penhaglion Inc.:

Penhaglion, Inc. supplies specialized, exclusive, and beautiful clawfoot tubs and Bateau Cast Iron Bathtubs. Wide selections of luxurious Bateau Cast Iron Clawfoot Bathtubs at the most competitive prices are available at http://www.penhaglion.com. The luxurious appearance combined with a practical function has made claw foot tubs timeless. If you are looking for a beautiful clawfoot tub from a company with an exceptional industry reputation and uncommon quality, look no further than Penhaglion, Inc.