Stephen Pararo, Amber Gizzi and Zach Azpeitia are co-owners of the popular interior architecture and design firm, Pineapple House Interior Design. We want to grow the business and explore new ventures with our focus being maintaining the high standard of customer service that is our trademark.

Pineapple House President Stephen W. Pararo is pleased to announce that on January 1, 2017, designers Zachary A. Azpetia and Amber Nixon Gizzi became majority shareholders of Pineapple House Interior Design, Inc., the world-class interior architecture and design firm that Pararo founded in 1981. Azpeitia and Gizzi will gradually take full ownership of the popular firm.

The designers, one a savvy Gen X'er and the other a bright, ambitious Millennial, are co-workers at the design/build firm. Azpeitia assumes the title of Senior Vice President of Design, and co-owner Gizzi is the Executive Vice President.

Azpeitia said about the acquisition, “In my 15 years as a designer at Pineapple House, I have been continually impressed by the firm’s innovative design solutions and successful business model. My mission is to build upon and expand the strong foundation of excellence that Stephen has skillfully developed throughout the years. Amber and I are excited to continue delivering superior concepts, products and services to our sophisticated clientele. Our goal is to always exceed their expectations.”

Gizzi worked at Pineapple House for two years prior to operating her own successful firm. Last year, she returned to the Pineapple House team. Gizzi states, “I am excited to partner with Zach as we join Stephen in leadership roles. We want to grow the business and explore new ventures with our focus being maintaining the high standard of customer service that is our trademark.”

About Pineapple House:

Atlanta’s Pineapple House Interior Design is a think-tank of creative minds with expertise in interior design, architectural design, décor, furnishings and construction. Award-winning designers guide clients through any aspect of the hospitality and residential design/build process, from decorating a single room to building a new home or hotel. In 2016 they won their 40th "Design Excellence" award from the American Society of Interior Designers, earning the unique distinction of being the only firm in US history to receive the honor for 15 years in a row. They were recognized internationally by BUILD with 2016's "Most Innovative Designers in the USA" honors, and in 2017, 2016 and 2015, were voted as the "Best of Houzz - DESIGN" from over one million Houzz industry professionals. Architectural Digest featured a Pineapple House project with Hollywood producer Will Packer in 2016.