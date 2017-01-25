For Sales & Customer Service Excellence This year, we have a record number of clients that are Stevie Award finalists from a range of industries such as engineering, financial, manufacturing, services and technology, representing the best-of-the-best throughout the US, Italy and Jamaica.

ValueSelling Associates, a nine-year sponsor of the Stevie Awards, congratulates the finalists of the 11th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service, which were announced on Friday, January 20.

Finalist organizations include a wide variety of clients using the ValueSelling Framework®, a simple, scalable and sustainable sales methodology, for measurable success in sales and revenue growth. Among them: Adobe Systems, Berry Plastics, CAC 2000, Comprehend, NCR, Market Track, ServiceNow, UNOX and VMWare. Visualize Inc., and its President, Scott Anschuetz, is also a finalist in several categories. Visualize Inc. is a certified partner and reseller of ValueSelling Associates.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year’s competition, an increase of 10% over 2016. Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be announced during a gala banquet on Friday, February 24 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“We are very pleased with the quantity and quality of nominations received in this year’s competition,” said Michael Gallagher, founder and president of the Stevie Awards. “The final judges are in for a treat, because they’re going to review many remarkable, inspiring stories of workplace success from around the world.”

“This year, we have a record number of clients that are Stevie Award finalists from a range of industries such as engineering, financial, manufacturing, services and technology, representing the best-of-the-best throughout the US, Italy and Jamaica,” said Julie Thomas, President and CEO of ValueSelling Associates. “These visionary organizations continue to outperform in their industries with the consistent use of the ValueSelling Framework. We congratulate these companies and sales leaders, and look forward to celebrating their achievements at the gala event.”

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®, a proven formula for accelerating sales results. Our customized training on the ValueSelling Framework methodology, reinforcement tools and consulting services are simple, scalable and sustainable. Since 1991, thousands of sales and customer-facing professionals around the globe have adopted the ValueSelling Framework to grow revenue, increase productivity and improve win rates. Visit http://www.valueselling.com.