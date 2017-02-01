Twin Oaks Computing Announces Release of CoreDX DDS v4

Over 1 million deployments of CoreDX DDS are in use in commercial and military systems all over the world. "This release of CoreDX DDS is the culmination of literally years of dedication and effort. The result is a high performance, standards compliant, secure, extensible, communications middleware."

Twin Oaks Computing is proud and excited to announce the release of CoreDX DDS v4.0.

– Clark Tucker, CEO, Twin Oaks Computing

CoreDX DDS v4 continues to focus on resources and performance while incorporating new Data Distribution Service standards: DDS Security, Extensible Topics and Types (X-Types), and Remote Procedure Call over DDS (RPC over DDS). These standards bring outstanding technical capabilities to the already rich set of features offered by CoreDX DDS. With these enhanced features, CoreDX DDS is the perfect middleware solution to meet the challenges of today's Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) systems.

DDS Security is an unprecedented step forward in secure publish-subscribe communications. Security is integrated at each level of the communication protocol, including system design, data architecture, and network protocols. CoreDX DDS Secure is so much more than simply running over a secure transport. It provides Identification, Authentication, Access Controls, Integrity and Confidentiality using state of the art, proven cryptographic technology, including PKI, ECDSA, ECDH, GCM-GMAC, and SHA256. Further, it is implemented via a fully standardized 'plugin' architecture that allows for the integration of 3rd party cryptographic libraries.

X-Types provides a mechanism to manage the evolution of systems throughout their life-cycle, allowing the upgrade of individual components and maintaining backwards compatibility without requiring costly or simply infeasible system-wide upgrades. This technology equips the data designer with many new tools to control the contents and evolution of data types within the DDS network.

RPC over DDS is designed to offer the capabilities of remote procedure calls to complement the data-centric publish subscribe architecture of DDS. In large systems there are needs for both Publish-Subscribe and RPC communication patterns. A single middleware, CoreDX DDS v4, now offers both. CoreDX DDS v4.0 simplifies all aspects of system logistics and utilizes the fundamental engineering principal of using the right tool for the right job.

Twin Oaks Computing, Inc. is a company dedicated to developing and delivering quality software solutions. We build the software that collects, manages, and distributes information in a wide range of industries. Our software is in use around the world supporting critical missions. Super-small and blazingly fast, our flagship product, CoreDX DDS is the leading Publish-Subscribe Data Distribution Service middleware available for small-footprint and embedded systems.