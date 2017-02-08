Glasshouse Done-For-You Newsletters I want to offer Glasshouse’s content marketing solutions to contractors looking for reliable ways to stay connected to past clients. I’m confident that our Done-For-You Newsletters will increase referral business for years to come.

Glasshouse, the modern home care platform based in the San Francisco Bay Area, announces the launch of Done-For-You Newsletters to help home builders and remodelers with a content marketing program designed to drive referral business.

“Builders and remodelers know they should keep in touch with clients, but very few have the time or resources to properly maintain those relationships. When I saw how popular our newsletters were with homeowners, I knew I could share that success with contacts in my network. Now, I want to offer Glasshouse’s content marketing solutions to contractors looking for reliable ways to stay connected to past clients. I’m confident that our Done-For-You Newsletters will increase referral business for years to come,” says CEO, Shannon Bloemker.

The Glasshouse Done-For-You Newsletters give home builders and remodelers a hands-off approach to keeping in touch with clients, generating referral business, and staying top of mind when a new project arises. Judging by the performance of pre-launch clients, the program is off to a fantastic start. Per company reports, the newsletters saw an average open rate 25% higher than Mailchimp’s industry average for Professional Services.

Custom Email Templates and Articles Written by Industry Pros

Skilled content creators with a deep working knowledge of home care and improvement produce articles on behalf of contractors who sign up for Glasshouse’s monthly Done-For-You Newsletters.

The uniquely branded emails are then sent to a client list provided by the contractor. Upon receiving the newsletters, subscribers enjoy reading expert advice on essential home maintenance tips, upgrade ideas, smart home news, conservation opportunities, and more.

View a sample newsletter here: https://www.glasshouse.com/pro/email

Branded Microsite

Additionally, Glasshouse builds their clients a personalized microsite to host articles from the newsletter along with an interactive company profile page. Showcasing contact information, customer reviews, photos from past projects, and links to original articles from the newsletters, the profile pages are the perfect tool to keep clients engaged and up-to-date on how their contractor can keep their homes in peak condition.

View a sample microsite here: https://glasshouse.com/pro/

Visit Glasshouse.com to learn more about the company or click this link to sign up for Done-For-You Newsletters today: https://www.glasshouse.com/Onboard/Pro

What is Glasshouse?

Glasshouse is a modern home care platform that nurtures the connection between builders and homeowners throughout the lifecycle of the home. Their communication programs and technology ensure customer success for years to come.

