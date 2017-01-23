Maverick Leather Laptop Messenger In an increasingly disposable society, the American-Made Maverick Messenger bucks the trend. It is built to last.

WaterField Designs, a San Francisco designer-manufacturer of custom laptop sleeves, bags and cases, debuts the Maverick Leather Messenger, a premium laptop bag reminiscent of a Wild West postal satchel with functionality for modern-day professionals. Each Maverick is cut from a single full-grain leather hide with few seams and will develop a gorgeous patina over time. With padded laptop and tablet compartments and internal accessory pockets inside a raw-leather interior, the Maverick brings old-world artisanship into the digital age.

“In an increasingly disposable society, the American-Made Maverick Messenger Bag bucks the trend. It's built to last,” said owner Gary Waterfield. “This bag invites attention and will grow with you to bear the marks of your own unique story; it will look even more beautiful years from now than it does today.”

The Maverick’s uncluttered design keeps the bag compact, even when full. It features waxed-canvas, padded laptop and tablet compartments, and comes in a choice of two sizes — the Compact fits the new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and other 13-inch Macs, and the Full fits the 15-inch MacBook Pro Retina and similarly-sized laptops. Each also includes a padded tablet pocket (12.9- and 10.5-inch respectively). Opposite that are two waxed-canvas accessory pockets, the first with a self-locking zipper to secure valuables and a second, open-topped for easy access. An angled shoulder strap and matching leather shoulder pad enhance comfort. A leather grab handle, secured with strong rivets, offers a more formal carrying option. The laptop messenger bag’s double leather flap closes with a leather tab and a secure screw stud, adjustable to two lengths.

The Maverick’s minimalist design highlights the bag’s exquisite leather and classic look. Available in black, chocolate or grizzly full-grain leather, each bag is cut from a single hide, ensuring an even tone and feel throughout. Thick, supple leather gives the bag structure. Inside, a raw leather main compartment shows off the beauty of the leather and the bag’s careful construction.

Availability & Pricing

Maverick Leather Laptop Messenger

Price: Compact—$299. Full—$329.

Colors: Full-grain leather in black, chocolate or grizzly. Each bag is cut from a single hide.

Padded laptop and tablet compartments:

Compact—13-inch padded laptop compartment fits MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and all 13-inch Macs. Padded tablet compartment fits up to 10.5-inch rumored iPad or similar tablet.

Full—15-inch padded laptop compartment fits MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, Retina and similarly-sized laptops. Padded tablet compartment fits up 12.9-inch iPad Pro or similar tablet.

Dimensions/Weight: Compact—10.5 x 13.5 x 3.5 inches; 2.3 lbs.

Full—11.5 x 18 x 4.25 inches. 2.5 lbs.

Pre-order now. Shipping begins February 7, 2017.

About WaterField Designs

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to stylishly and responsibly transport their technology. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for a full-range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards entirely in San Francisco. More information at "Our Story”.