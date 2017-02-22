Super-Sod to Attend Athens Home Show with Stylish New Booth

Super-Sod will attend the Athens Home Show with a brand new look during the Feb. 25 and 26 event in Athens, Georgia.

A shift from Super-Sod’s simple Athens Home Show booth of 2016, this year’s exhibit space includes recycled display elements made in Georgia.

For the booth, grass seed plant manager Chris Roquemore constructed furniture from recycled pallet wood at the Super-Sod farm in Fort Valley, Georgia. Farm manager Brian Ramey and his wife Melissa also created wooden logos and poster frames. Additionally, the 70-percent-recycled carpet is from FLOR’s mill in LaGrange, Georgia.

“We’re excited to introduce this new design to the Athens show,” said Ross Davies, Super-Sod outside sales representative. “This is always one of my favorite shows of the spring, and I can’t wait to see the response to this booth.”

The environmental and local themes of this booth highlight Super-Sod’s conservation standards. Not only will home show attendees learn about Soil3 organic compost — made from grass clippings, wheat straw and manure from local dairies in Fort Valley, Georgia — but they will gain knowledge of water-saving TifTuf™ Bermudagrass.

At the Athens Home Show, lawn and garden enthusiasts will have the opportunity to purchase Soil3 at a special price and may also enter to win a cubic yard BigYellowBag of the OMRI® Listed organic humus compost.

The Athens Home Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, and from Noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26. Tickets are available for purchase at the show.

The Athens Home Show is presented by Athens Area Home Builders Association, a trade organization representing the home building industry in the Athens area. AAHBA works to promote the home building industry in the local community and is affiliated with the Home Builders Association of Georgia and the National Association of Home Builders.

Super-Sod, a subsidiary of Patten Seed Company, is a family run business that employs experts in turf and horticulture. Patten Seed Company began in 1893 in Lakeland, Georgia, as a general store, providing seed for customers. Since then, Patten Seed Company has brought innovation to the turfgrass industry through production of different seed and sod varieties. Super-Sod was formed in 1980 to market sod to expanding urban markets. Super-Sod continuously develops new garden products; fosters gardening and landscaping; and seeks improvement in farming practices, technology, environmental stewardship and employee knowledge.