The Nike Lacrosse Camp at Redwood High School was established in 2006. It’s a “FUNdamental” skills camp with a strong history of success and prides itself on being an early stepping stone for several current NCAA and MCLA players.

Coach Webster grew up in Baltimore, Maryland, playing high school lacrosse at the Boys' Latin School before heading to South Bend, Indiana to play for the University of Notre Dame, earning three GWLL titles and three NCAA tournament bids, before graduating in 1999.

Coach Webster’s staff includes Paul Jepsen, Cal's Defensive Coordinator, and former three-year starting defenseman at Duke. Camp alumni also return every summer to share their high school and college lacrosse experiences and pay it forward to aspiring youth players.

Conveniently located just off Highway 101, this four day camp attracts campers from the North Bay and beyond including players from SF Riptide, Southern Marin, Ross Valley, Central Marin, Novato, Petaluma, and Napa. Campers ages 7-13 that are determined to get better this summer will walk away from the Redwood Nike Lacrosse Camps with improved stick skills, a higher lacrosse IQ, better overall athleticism, and hours of lacrosse enjoyment!

Camp runs Monday July 17th through Thursday, July 20th from 9:00am-12:00pm. “We purposely shortened the camp this summer to avoid the grueling afternoon heat” says Webster. “At this age it’s important for young lacrosse players to work on their skills, but it’s also important for them to enjoy their summer break. This camp's format is the perfect solution for young players."

For additional details or to register online, visit http://www.ussportscamps.com or call 1-800-NIKE-CAMP.

About US Sports Camps, Inc.

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America’s largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. Over 80,000 kids attended a US Sports Camps program in 2016. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.