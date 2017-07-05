Our team of experts has continued to multiply conversion rates and raise the rate of return on our Medicare clients’ marketing investment, and utilizing the actionable insights from this research just further amplifies those results.

Anderson Direct & Digital (Anderson), a recognized leader in multi-channel consumer and B2B marketing, has recently been selected to speak on their newest original research study, How Medicare Marketers Can More Effectively Reach, Engage, and Retain Medicare Consumers. Anderson will be presenting their latest spring 2017 research at the Medicare Market Innovations Conference on July 12 in San Diego, CA.

“I am very excited to share this brand-new, original research that we have been working on for the last few months,” said Scott Hopkins, Executive Vice President at Anderson. “Medicare marketers have a difficult job—how to best engage Medicare consumers through the Age-in (new to Medicare) and annual enrollment period, while also addressing late retirees. I’m looking forward to sharing new information on issues like what really motivates AEP switchers to act, when exactly each type of consumer starts shopping, and the crucial elements that every Medicare-eligible wants from a Medicare website.”

Over the last 25 years, Anderson has attained deep vertical market expertise in healthcare insurance direct marketing, which includes unmatched experience across the Medicare spectrum. “Leveraging our experience in this market combined with this brand-new research allows us to better address the needs and attitudes of Medicare consumers to win customers at every life stage and touchpoint. Our team of experts has continued to multiply conversion rates and raise the rate of return on our Medicare clients’ marketing investment, and utilizing the actionable insights from this research just further amplifies those results,” said Hopkins.

To see more of Anderson’s expertise in action, you can explore Anderson’s library of case studies.

With decades of expertise in direct, digital and database marketing, Anderson Direct & Digital inspires their target audience to take action and deepen their relationship with your brand, while delivering a strong and measureable lifetime value. Services include marketing strategy, creative services, data intelligence, digital marketing and media planning, as well as direct and production services. Anderson is ranked as one of the top 20 DM agencies in the country by DM News. In 2013, 2014, and 2016, Anderson was voted a Union-Tribune Top Workplace. For more information on Anderson, visit Anderson's website and marketing blog.