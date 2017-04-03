Nike Junior Golf Camp Opens New Location Near Milwaukee

I’m very excited about the new partnership with Nike Junior Golf Camps.

US Sport Camps recently announced the addition of junior golf camps in Wisconsin for 2017. La Belle Golf Club, located in the lakes of Oconomowoc, serves as the new official location of Nike Junior Golf Camps in Milwaukee. Directed by Head Golf Professional at La Belle GC, Rob Elliott, this program focuses on technical and mental skills to produce well-rounded golfers.

“We are thrilled to bring on Rob Elliott to run these camps with us in Oconomowoc,” says Westy McQueen of Nike Junior Golf Camps. “Our goal is to provide top-notch camp experiences for players across the country and the pristine, junior-friendly facilities at La Belle certainly fits the mold.”

Rob Elliott, recently elected President of the Wisconsin PGA Section, has a tremendous amount of experience coaching golfers in all levels of play. A former professional turned top golf instructor, Rob understands the hard work required to take one’s game to the next level.

"I’m very excited about the new partnership with Nike Junior Golf Camps” says Rob Elliott. “Bringing in a trusted brand in the sports camps industry will be great for our club and local communities in Milwaukee.”

Nike Junior Golf Camps at La Belle Golf Club offers programs for three weeks in 2017. Half and full day programs are offered Monday – Friday to accommodate players of all skill levels and run from 9:00AM – Noon and 9:00AM – 4:00PM, respectively. The camps are co-ed and available for golfers, ages 7-17 (varies by program).

To explore a variety of camp options and locations visit the official website for Nike Junior Golf Camps at http://www.ussportscamps.com/golf /nike or call 1-800-645-3226

About Nike Junior Golf Camps

Nike Junior Golf Camps is a division of US Sports Camps, Inc., America’s largest sports camp network. NJGC offers junior overnight and day camps, as well as advanced player camps at over 120 locations nationwide. Since 1994, more than 190,000 junior golfers have participated in the camps.