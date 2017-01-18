Coaching the Nike Swim Camp is Josh Gurekovich, Saint Vincent College's head swimming coach. Gurokevich states, "I am very excited to partner with Nike Swim Camps to offer one of the best swim camps for competitive swimmers this summer June 25-29. This camp is not a 'learn to swim' program; it is designed for competitive swimmers ages 10-18 looking to improve their strokes, starts and turns."

Located a short drive east from the Pittsburgh Metro Area, competitive swimmers from Pittsburgh and beyond spend 4 nights and 5 days on the beautiful private grounds of the College and work on their stroke technique in the Frank and Elizabeth Resnik Pool, a 25 yard x 6 lane training facility and home to the SVC Bearcat men’s and women’s swimming teams.

This competitive swim camp in PA, will offer one session of overnight with an Extended day camp option 9:00am-9:00pm. Upon arrival at camp, campers are placed in groups with other swimmers having similar abilities and goals. Camp staff will do their best to accommodate campers needs, taking into consideration experience and desire to improve.

Camp is limited to 48 campers so it is encouraged to register soon at http://www.ussportscamps.com/swim/nike/ or call 1-800-645-3226

About US Sports Camps

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.